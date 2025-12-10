8 Components of Your Author Platform for Your Book Proposal

Your author platform is anywhere you are seen in the world, online and in person. It’s where you showcase your expertise, so agents and publishers can see that you are a known entity when it comes to your topic.

Placed after your bio in your book proposal, your author platform contains everything from websites and newsletters to traditional and social media to speaking gigs and contacts. Note: Throughout this section, wherever it makes sense to put a hyperlink, do it. This includes links to your platforms and media, as well as to organizations and the influencers you mention in the contact section. The reader may not click on everything, but more information should be easily accessible in case they want to do so.

Here are 8 components you can include in the author platform section of your Book Proposal.

1. Website/Blog.

Your website is your central online hub. It’s where you offer advice, share events, and relay news. Whether you are a consultant, entrepreneur, or other professional, as a subject-matter expert, you need your own website. Share your URL(s), details about the content you share, and, if you have excellent website traffic numbers, include those too.

2. Newsletter/Email List.

Even if you do not yet have a newsletter, put some form of newsletter sign up on your website. This is your direct connection to your readers, clients, and fans. Include that you have a regular newsletter—and what content you include—in your platform section. If you have a lot of subscribers, mention that too.

Hint: The easiest way to set up a newsletter, if you have not yet done so, is through LinkedIn or Substack. When you set up a LinkedIn newsletter, it automatically invites all of your LinkedIn connections to subscribe, which is a great way to increase your numbers. The benefit to starting a Substack—and sending updates via email—is that you have the email addresses of your subscribers. It’s a more direct connection.

3. Social Media.

When starting a new venture, brand, or identity, the first thing to do is grab your user name on all social media platforms. You do not have to post on all of these, but better to have the names. For instance, I have @TheDEBMethod for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Threads, BlueSky, and Pinterest and X/Twitter—even though I have not posted on those last two in years. I even have a TikTok. Plus although I am a very active personal user of LinkedIn, I also have a The DEB Method LinkedIn page.

Choose three or four social media platforms to post on consistently, to develop an online community—a place where readers can connect and interact with you. Those are the ones to include in this section, along with the number of followers and types of content you post.

4. Podcasts, Videos, and Live Shows.

Like with your website/blog and social media, the content you post is another important part of your platform. As an expert, it serves you well to host a podcast—audio or also video. Perhaps even a live show. And, when you have a new book out, it’s a great way to promote it. I actually combined all three. Every Monday, I host the GoalChat live show, broadcast on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. It is then released in audio version on the Marketing Podcast Network on Thursdays.

Share what your show is, what type, when you release new episodes, and what sort of material you share.

5. Traditional Media.

Traditional media includes guest spots on other people’s podcasts, live/video shows, and blogs. It also is where you share any TV, radio, and online/print features and interviews. Divide your media into the aforementioned categories, and list out your appearances: show/platform, title, and date with a link to the article or replay, if possible.

6. Speaking Gigs.

List out everywhere you have spoken, in person and online. If you have a lot, then choose your favorites. Include the organization, talk title, and date.

Bonus: If you do not already have a 3-5 minute Sizzle Reel, highlighting you on stage or screen, create one that uses a mixture of different appearances. Then add that hyperlink to “See AUTHOR NAME in action.” The publisher is investing in you, so use a sizzle reel to showcase your personality and knowledge of the subject.

7. Communities and Organizations.

Are you on the board of any organizations? A member of any committees? Are you a part of—or have connections to—communities that happen to be a good audience for your book? List these out. Share their email list numbers (if you have them) and their willingness to have you speak and/or for them to share your book once it’s out. Online interaction is great. The ability to sell books within solid organizations is something that will get noticed. Include all relevant on and off-line orgs.

Finally, list the names of any contacts/influencers in your field, who are willing to endorse and/or spread the word about your book.

