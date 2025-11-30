Write in Italy in 2026
Join editor-in-chief Amy Jones and literary agent Jessica Berg this spring to write in Italy, plus more from Writer’s Digest!
Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!
Tour Dates
April 7 – April 14, 2026
Tour Includes
- 2 nights in Florence
- 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia
- All breakfasts, 5 dinners, and 5 lunches
- Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia
- Farm tour, a pasta making class, and a day trip to Siena
- Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide
- Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside
Call for 28th Annual 101 Best Websites for Writers Nominations!
Since 1998, Writer's Digest has created its 101 Best Websites for Writers list. Separated into categories like creativity, agents, writing advice, indie publishing, genre-specific categories, and more, this list aims to help writers find additional reputable resources for every part of their writing journey.
Join Writer's Digest's VIP Membership!
Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone your publishing acumen, and achieve your goals!