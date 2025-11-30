ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Write in Italy in 2026

Join editor-in-chief Amy Jones and literary agent Jessica Berg this spring to write in Italy, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

Tour Dates

April 7 – April 14, 2026

Tour Includes

  • 2 nights in Florence 
  • 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia 
  • All breakfasts, 5 dinners, and 5 lunches 
  • Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia 
  • Farm tour, a pasta making class, and a day trip to Siena 
  • Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide 
  • Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

Click here for more information and for where to register today.

Call for 28th Annual 101 Best Websites for Writers Nominations!

Since 1998, Writer's Digest has created its 101 Best Websites for Writers list. Separated into categories like creativity, agents, writing advice, indie publishing, genre-specific categories, and more, this list aims to help writers find additional reputable resources for every part of their writing journey.

Click here for more information.

Click here to nominate a website.

Join Writer's Digest's VIP Membership!

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone your publishing acumen, and achieve your goals!

Click to continue.

Literary AgentpodcastPublishing Expertswriting advicewriting retreat
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
Get Your Author Brand in Order
ResourcesGet Your Author Brand in OrderThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Turning Your Career Into a Book (with Alexandra Gater)
WD PodcastsTurning Your Career Into a Book (with Alexandra Gater)The Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesPutting Your Stamp on an Adaptation (From Script)Script Magazine
Expert Advice To Help Write Your Novel
ResourcesExpert Advice To Help Write Your NovelThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesThe Polyphonic Nature of a Strong Story (From Script)Script Magazine
Land a Book Deal in 2026
ResourcesLand a Book Deal in 2026The Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;