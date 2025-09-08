ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Themes of Objectivity versus Subjectivity (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Twinless filmmaker James Sweeney discusses the importance of theme and point of view.

Filmmaker Is Much More than Her Disability

Actress and writer Bella Zoe Martinez discusses how she has put her creative talents to use to flip the script on Autistic characters, and those working behind the scenes.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Bigs and Mediums and Littles

The big films are Superman, Jurassic World: Rebirth, the medium one is The Naked Gun, and the little one is Jane Austen Wrecked My Life.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Review

It doesn’t feel like the end but rather the closing of a chapter. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale gently and affirmatively shows the familial bond between the Crawleys and staff.

Camera as Storyteller: Sean Ellis Discusses The Cut

Filmmaker Sean Ellis discusses how his background in photography and martial arts influences his work, the visual tone of the film, and more.

Themes of Objectivity versus Subjectivity with Twinless Filmmaker James Sweeney

James Sweeney discusses the importance of tone and structure, maintaining the narrative’s emotional impact and thematic consistency, the power of POV, and so much more.

