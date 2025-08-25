ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
The Tao of “Twin Peaks” (From Script)

In this week’s round by Script magazine, filmmaker William Dickerson gives readers a path to understanding David Lynch through his fundamental theme of balance.

Script Magazine

In this week's round up brought to us by Script magazine, filmmaker and author William Dickerson gives readers a path to understanding David Lynch and his material through his fundamental theme of balance. Plus, read interviews with Emmy-nominated Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne, Lurker writer-director Alex Russell, award-winning short film Sardinia filmmaker Paul Kowalski, and more!

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Interview with Sardinia Writer-Director Paul Kowalski

Paul Kowalski shares how the pandemic inspired his short film, embracing the challenges of low-budget filmmaking, tapping into the film’s tone and influences, and more.

The Red List Roadmap Writers Initiative

Are you a writer with a Coverfly Red List ranking screenplay?

From Paris to Columbus to California: Screenwriter Grace Cunard Was the Ultimate Hyphen as an Actress-Writer-Director (And Sometimes Editor)

Dr. Rosanne Welch celebrates the female screenwriters who came before us with this month’s spotlight on trailblazer writer, director, actress and editor Grace Cunard, also known as The Serial Queen.

The Tao of "Twin Peaks"

David Lynch was determined to reframe the obstacles he dealt with making the series into opportunities to keep Twin Peaks alive in the collective minds of the viewing public.

“It’s Changed The Whole Way I Write”: "Adolescence"’s Jack Thorne on Immersive Drama and Ambiguity

Adolescence. (L to R) Mark Stanley as Paulie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Adolescence. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Emmy-nominated "Adolescence" co-creator and co-writer Jack Thorne discusses plotting the series, embracing the incomplete, and the difficulty writing each episode as a continuous shot.

Stuck on a Feeling: Interview with Lurker Writer-Director Alex Russell

Alex Russell discusses focusing on the characters’ complex emotions, his writing process involving character development and the importance of grounding the story in reality to ensure relatability.

Script MagazineAuthor

