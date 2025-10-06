ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
The Power of Consistency (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, Jeanne Bowerman dives into the importance of consistency, and more.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Jeanne Bowerman dives into the importance of consistency, meet indie filmmakers Katie Weinstein and Michael Feder on they’re building a filmmaking community outside of the box, listen to the latest Reckless Creatives podcast with special guests Jillian Smith and Reagan Yorke—two GenZ’ers taking the industry by storm, read our highlights from the 63rd New York Film Festival, and more!

Balls of Steel™: The Power of Consistency

The magical knock never comes. The pages remain blank. They wait for mythical inspiration. How long are you going to wait?

Click to continue.

TRUE INDIE: Interview with Filmmakers Katie Weinstein and Michael Feder of Raw Daisies on Connecting Directly with Audiences in an Age of AI

Raw Daisies connect directly with their audiences, sidestepping the traditional middlemen, while forming a close-knit film community in an age of distance and division.

Click to continue.

Script University October 2025 Courses and Live Events

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

Click to continue.

Highlights from the 2025 New York Film Festival

Behind the Scenes Writing of After the Hunt and Anemone

Click to continue.

Reckless Creatives Podcast: S&Q Films: You Don’t Get to Tell Me ‘No’

For all the filmmakers out there making excuses for not breaking in, jump into the minds of women who have a drive like none other.

Click to continue.

Write a Killer Horror Script Bundle

Create thrilling horror stories filled with suspense and unexpected plot twists. Dare to be the next horror master!

Click to continue.

Script MagazineAuthor

