The Introverted Author’s Guide to Building a Platform

It’s time to transform your author presence without burning out. If you’re tired of unclear advice on how to craft an authentic author brand and develop a sustainable platform that works with your energy, not against it? This is for you.

In This Interactive Webinar, You’ll Learn:

The difference between author branding vs. author platform and why both matter

How to discover your unique voice

Ways to identify your core values and express them authentically online

The basics of visual cohesion that matches your writing's emotional tone

An easy way to build a professional website with all the essential elements readers expect

How to choose the right platforms for your personality and audience

Simple tricks to develop content strategies that prioritize quality over quantity

Who Should Attend:

Aspiring authors who understand that having a platform before publication is key

Published writers who want to flex their existing writing careers

Introverted creatives who struggle with self-promotion

Writers seeking representation who need to demonstrate their platform

Self-published and indie authors looking to expand their reader base

The Result: