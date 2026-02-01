The Introverted Author’s Guide to Building a Platform
In this Writer’s Digest VIP members-only presentation, learn how to transform your author presence without burning out.
It’s time to transform your author presence without burning out. If you’re tired of unclear advice on how to craft an authentic author brand and develop a sustainable platform that works with your energy, not against it? This is for you.
In This Interactive Webinar, You’ll Learn:
- The difference between author branding vs. author platform and why both matter
- How to discover your unique voice
- Ways to identify your core values and express them authentically online
- The basics of visual cohesion that matches your writing's emotional tone
- An easy way to build a professional website with all the essential elements readers expect
- How to choose the right platforms for your personality and audience
- Simple triciks to develop content strategies that prioritize quality over quantity
Who Should Attend:
Aspiring authors who understand that having a platform before publication is key
Published writers who want to flex their existing writing careers
Introverted creatives who struggle with self-promotion
Writers seeking representation who need to demonstrate their platform
Self-published and indie authors looking to expand their reader base
The Result:
After the session, you’ll have an actionable plan for building your author platform that’s sustainable, authentic, and aligned to who you are as an author.