ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
March/April 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

The Fight Against Amazon with Bookshop.org

In this episode of “Writer’s Digest Presents,” editor Michael Woodson chats with Bookshop.org CEO Andy Hunter about the fight against Amazon.

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Amazon's rise in dominion over the publishing industry is largely connected to the idea that convenience outweighs community—and independent bookstores across the country were shuttering in their wake. With the prevalence and rise of online shopping, there seemed to be no way to fight Amazon's unchecked power.

(How and Why To Perform a Reading Audit)

But publisher and writer Andy Hunter had a different take. What if you could fight the rise of Amazon while also helping support indie bookstores? That thought led to Bookshop.org, an online retailer that directly supports indie bookstores across the country with every book purchase.

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," editor Michael Woodson sits down with Bookshop.org's CEO to discuss the importance of indie bookstores in culture, how COVID-19 changed the game for Bookshop, and more.

Watch Or Listen Here

Bookshop.orgfighting amazonIndie BookstorespodcastWD PodcastWriter's Digest Presents Podcastwriting podcast
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
From Script
ResourcesThe 411 on Networking (From Script)Script Magazine
The Writer’s Digest Conference is Back
ResourcesThe Writer’s Digest Conference is BackThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesDecoding David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive with John Thorne (From Script)Script Magazine
Mastering Character Inner Life
ResourcesMastering Character Inner LifeThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Creating the Most Dangerous Character in the Room (FightWrite™)
CharacterCreating the Most Dangerous Character in the Room (FightWrite™)Carla Hoch
Visit Writer's Digest at the AWP Bookfair!
Meet the WD TeamVisit Writer’s Digest at the 2026 AWP Bookfair!Writers Digest Staff

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest