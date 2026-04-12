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The Art of Writing a Synopsis

Literary agent Jessica Berg shares how to write a synopsis that aligns with the manuscript you’ve written, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Writers are told to summarize their books but are rarely taught what that means. Often what they send ends up sounding like a different story entirely. It’s either too vague, too voicey, or too focused on the wrong plot beats. The result is that many manuscripts get passed over because the synopsis doesn’t clearly show cause and effect, character motivation, an escalation of stakes, and strong narrative control.

In this 90-minute live webinar, literary agent Jessica Berg teaches you how to write a synopsis that aligns with the manuscript you’ve written. Together, we’ll break down how to translate a full novel into a concise, professional synopsis that preserves the core of your story and helps you get it onto the page. You’ll leave with a repeatable framework you can use for any novel as well as a clear understanding of what industry professionals are evaluating when they’re reading synopses.

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If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Catch Up on the “Writer’s Digest Presents” Podcast!

Enter "Your Story #142" Now!

Prompt: Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 142." No attachments, please. Include your name and mailing address. Entries without a name or mailing address will be disqualified.

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Join Us This Summer for the Writer's Digest Annual Conference!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

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