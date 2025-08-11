ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Scratch Offs in Screenwriting (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, screenwriter Larry Postel offers his professional insight on how to navigate an “offer too good to be true.”

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, screenwriter Larry Postel offers his professional insight on how to navigate an “offer too good to be true,” plus check out the anticipated Fall/Winter slate of movies and television, and dive into Tom Stempel’s latest takes on the last wave of summer films.

2025 Fall/Winter Film and Television Preview

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

It’s that time of year again. New movies are on the horizon and a plethora of television shows are set to debut or revisit us.

Scratch Offs in Screenwriting

Larry Postel has seen his share of screenwriting job offers that sounded too good to be true. Here are some to be aware of and how to protect yourself.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Love and Cars

The films are: Materialists, F1: The Movie, Elio, and Sorry, Baby.

The Writers Store’s Writing the 1-Hour TV Drama Bundle

This carefully curated bundle of 10 digital products includes OnDemand Webinars on writing a 1-Hour TV Drama, led by experienced instructors and screenwriters.

