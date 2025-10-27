ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Read These 3 Things to Thrive as a Story Analyst (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, gain insight on how to become an outstanding story analyst, dive into our latest film reviews, and more!

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, gain insight on how to become an outstanding and in-the-know story analyst, dive into our latest film reviews on Roofman, Rental Family and A Nice Indian Boy, and read up on Tom Stempel’s appreciation post for the late industry staple Robert Redford.

Read These 3 Things to Thrive as a Story Analyst

These extra steps provide the reader with a wealth of insight that allows them to fulfill their responsibilities with greater ease and confidence.

Click to continue.

Rental Family Review

A Gentle Ode to Loneliness, Connection, and the Roles We Play

Click to continue.

Roofman Review

A Heartfelt, Ridiculous, and Surprisingly Moving Crime Drama About a Man Who Just Wanted to Be Good at Something

Click to continue.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Two Great Oldies and a Newbie

The films are Suddenly (1954), Honey Don’t (2025), and a Robert Redford appreciation-watching of All the President’s Men (1975).

Click to continue.

A Nice Indian Boy Review

A Love Letter to Family, Identity, and Bollywood Magic.

Click to continue.

Writing Mysteries & Thrillers That Sell

Learn how to add suspense to your screenplay and master adding the perfect twist at the end of your work to keep your viewers wanting more!

Click to continue.

