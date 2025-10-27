Read These 3 Things to Thrive as a Story Analyst (From Script)
In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, gain insight on how to become an outstanding and in-the-know story analyst, dive into our latest film reviews on Roofman, Rental Family and A Nice Indian Boy, and read up on Tom Stempel’s appreciation post for the late industry staple Robert Redford.
Read These 3 Things to Thrive as a Story Analyst
These extra steps provide the reader with a wealth of insight that allows them to fulfill their responsibilities with greater ease and confidence.
Rental Family Review
A Gentle Ode to Loneliness, Connection, and the Roles We Play
Roofman Review
A Heartfelt, Ridiculous, and Surprisingly Moving Crime Drama About a Man Who Just Wanted to Be Good at Something
UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Two Great Oldies and a Newbie
The films are Suddenly (1954), Honey Don’t (2025), and a Robert Redford appreciation-watching of All the President’s Men (1975).
A Nice Indian Boy Review
A Love Letter to Family, Identity, and Bollywood Magic.
