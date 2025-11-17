Putting Your Stamp on an Adaptation (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, The Running Man co-screenwriters Edgar Wright and Michael Bacall discuss adapting Stephen King’s dystopian novel. Plus, catch up on our latest film reviews, a look back at fifty years of the blockbuster masterpiece Jaws, and more!

Nuremberg Review

Gripping, flawed, and vital, Nuremberg makes you confront evil as human and accountability as urgent.

Die My Love Review

When Desire and Despair Become the Mirror of Motherhood

Love, Identity, and the Cinematic Courage of Sincerity: A Conversation with A Nice Indian Boy Director Roshan Sethi

Writer-director Roshan Sethi on finding universality in specificity, navigating representation, and why the Bollywood heart still beats strong.

Jaws Through the Terrified Eyes of an 11-Year-Old 70s Kid

Jaws is 50, I was 11, and you can’t know what it was like. So, here’s a firsthand account.

Putting Your Stamp on an Adaptation: Edgar Wright and Michael Bacall Discuss The Running Man

Edgar Wright and Michael Bacall discuss adapting Stephen King’s dystopian minefield from treatment to the final edit.

Writing Based on a True Story