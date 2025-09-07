ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Publishing & Writing Myths That are Getting in the Way of Your Success

Sort out what’s a myth and what’s not, figure out what advice is right for you, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

You've got dozens of questions about how to succeed in publishing—and there are hundreds of different answers on the internet, from friends, and even experts.

Someone will tell you to NEVER start your novel with a character getting out of bed, but then someone will tell you that's exactly how they got their big book deal! This live webinar will help you sort out what's a myth and what's not, how to figure out what advice is right for you, and how to stop letting all your misconceptions about publishing hold you back.

Vote For Your Favorite Story!

Sustainable circular structures in the forest. (3d render)

Writers were prompted to write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above—now it's your turn to choose your favorite!

Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at this link.

Join Writer's Digest VIP Membership!

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone personal skills and publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

