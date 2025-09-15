ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Outlines, Outlines, Outlines (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, learn how to fast track your writing by creating a solid outline.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn how to fast track your writing by creating a solid outline. Plus, dive into interviews with The Baltimorons filmmakers Jay Duplass and Michael Strassner, Chaperone writer-director Zoë Eisenberg, plug into the latest Reckless Creatives Podcast, and more.

Outlines, Outlines, Outlines

Outlines are your opportunity to have all the ideas, the good ones, the bad ones, the entirely stupid ones.

Script University September 2025 Courses and Live Events

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

Habitat for Humanity: Zoë Eisenberg Talks Island Community in Chaperone

Zoë Eisenberg discusses her writing process, creating a messy female protagonist, casting and more.

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Interview with The Baltimorons Filmmakers Jay Duplass and Michael Strassner

Jay Duplass and Michael Strassner discuss the challenges of making independent films, the importance of ‘Yes, and…’ in their creative process as filmmakers, and more.

Reckless Creatives Podcast: Storytelling 360 Founder, Zack Gutin, on the Power of the Writing Community

Zack Gutin talks about the value of the writing community, his founding of the incredible new screenwriting event, Storytelling 360, and more!

Build a Better Outline (And A Much Better Script)

This live webinar, led by Tim Schildberger, will explore why an outline matters so much, what risks you take by not diving into one, and offer helpful tips and advice.

How-To Videos Limited Series Bundle

This limited series bundle contains hours of helpful how-to videos covering all aspects of screenwriting, from development to crafting standout loglines and foolproof query letters.

