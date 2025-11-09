ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Land a Book Deal in 2026

Get practical advice and tools to help you develop strong pitch letters and proposal materials, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Book publishing is undergoing a dramatic transformation as e-book sales increase and physical bookstores decrease in number. These changes affect the traditional book deals that get made-meaning that authors have to adjust their strategies to adapt to a risk-averse and uncertain industry.

This intensive and information-filled 120-minute live webinar helps you think like an industry insider who makes decisions every day on what work merits print publication. You'll get practical advice and tools to help you develop strong pitch letters and proposal materials for both fiction and nonfiction-plus back-door methods for networking with agents and editors.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Enter the Writer's Digest Poetry Awards!

Writer's Digest is celebrating our 20th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards with new categories and prizes. We’re looking for your best poems of 32 lines or fewer or un-published chapbooks 25 pages or fewer. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Win cash and an article about you in the July/August issue of Writer’s Digest.

Deadline: December 1, 2025. New Categories and Prizes!

Click to continue.

Join Writer's Digest VIP Membership!

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone personal skills and publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

Click to continue.

writing advicewriting resourcesWriting tipsWriting Webinar
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
FightWrite™’s Find the Flaw
ResourcesFightWrite™’s Find the FlawCarla Hoch
From Script
ResourcesThe Bloodsuckers that Shaped Us (From Script)Script Magazine
Get it Edited: When to Call in the Pros
ResourcesGet it Edited: When to Call in the ProsThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesRead These 3 Things to Thrive as a Story Analyst (From Script)Script Magazine
From Flash Fiction to Novel Writing
ResourcesFrom Flash Fiction to Novel WritingThe Editors of Writer's Digest
The Craft of Writing Horror (with Carson Faust)
WD PodcastsThe Craft of Writing Horror (with Carson Faust)The Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;