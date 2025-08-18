ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

How to Deliver Natural Scares (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Hell House LLC creator Stephen Cognetti shares his filmmaking journey to writing the final installment of his horror franchise.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Hell House LLC creator Stephen Cognetti shares his filmmaking journey to writing the final installment of  his horror franchise. Plus, Emmy-nominated Dune: Prophecy costume designer Bojana Nikitovic discusses the challenges and creative processes involved, Daniel Calvisi gives a deep dive of the hit and misses in this summer’s superhero films, and more.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 536 – Working With Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx on Collateral (2004) With Chuck Russell

On this episode of the podcast host Ashley Scott Meyers talks with filmmaker Chuck Russell about his latest supernatural horror movie, Witchboard (2024).

Click to continue.

A Screenwriter’s Island Life Initialization AKA the AI-Driven Retirement Plan

Paul Peditto uses his AI, Luna, for creative collaboration. Luna does the heavy lifting. A little brainstorm on the state of screenwriting in an AI world.

Click to continue.

How to Deliver Natural Scares: Stephen Cognetti Talks "Hell House LLC: Lineage"

Stephen Cognetti shares his filmmaking journey from film school to writing the final installment of the "Hell House LLC" horror franchise.

Click to continue.

A Bundle of Joy and a Dumptruck full of Doodads: The Fantastic Four Steps on Superman

It’s all about that “core” conflict.

Click to continue.

Style and Structure: Interview with Emmy-Nominated "Dune: Prophecy" Costume Designer Bojana Nikitovic

Emmy-nominated costume designer Bojana Nikitovic discusses her experience as a costume designer, highlighting the challenges and creative processes involved.

Click to continue.

From ScirptFrom ScriptFrom Script MagazineFrom Script.ComFrom ScriptMag.comScriptScript MagScript MagazineScript.comScriptmag
Script MagazineAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;