How to Deliver Natural Scares (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Hell House LLC creator Stephen Cognetti shares his filmmaking journey to writing the final installment of his horror franchise. Plus, Emmy-nominated Dune: Prophecy costume designer Bojana Nikitovic discusses the challenges and creative processes involved, Daniel Calvisi gives a deep dive of the hit and misses in this summer’s superhero films, and more.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 536 – Working With Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx on Collateral (2004) With Chuck Russell

On this episode of the podcast host Ashley Scott Meyers talks with filmmaker Chuck Russell about his latest supernatural horror movie, Witchboard (2024).

A Screenwriter’s Island Life Initialization AKA the AI-Driven Retirement Plan

Paul Peditto uses his AI, Luna, for creative collaboration. Luna does the heavy lifting. A little brainstorm on the state of screenwriting in an AI world.

How to Deliver Natural Scares: Stephen Cognetti Talks "Hell House LLC: Lineage"

Stephen Cognetti shares his filmmaking journey from film school to writing the final installment of the "Hell House LLC" horror franchise.

A Bundle of Joy and a Dumptruck full of Doodads: The Fantastic Four Steps on Superman

It’s all about that “core” conflict.

Style and Structure: Interview with Emmy-Nominated "Dune: Prophecy" Costume Designer Bojana Nikitovic