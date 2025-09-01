How ‘Honey Don’t!’ Economizes Storytelling and Trusts Its Audience (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn how the latest film from Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, Honey Don’t, is both economical in its storytelling and carries sharp dialogue. Plus, learn how to approach genres outside of your wheelhouse, when to let go of a passion project, and more!

Structure & Style in Franchise Cinema: The ‘90s Hits That Shaped Us

What makes everything old new again, why we keep going back, and how we can learn from it all as writers to keep it recognizable but fresh.

Highlights from the 2025 Locarno Film Festival

Locarno78, Red Carpet, Pardo d’Oro – Sho Miyake, Grand Prize of the Festival and City of Locarno, Tabi to Hibi, 16.08.2025

Susan Kouguell shares her top highlights from the 2025 Locarno Film Festival.

How Honey Don’t! Economizes Storytelling and Trusts Its Audience

4232_D013_00977_R Margaret Qualley stars as Honey O’Donahue in writer/director Ethan Coen’s HONEY DON’T!, a Focus Features release. Credit: Karen Kuehn / © 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

Astonishingly economical, even when it feels like it could be meandering, and has dialogue sharper than a tack that never feels like it’s talking down to the audience.

Giving Fair Notes on a Draft When the Genre Really Isn’t Your Jam

How do you approach the material with enough objectivity to give it a fair review?

Telluride Film Festival Report – The Storm Before the Calm?

Who knows what the Telluride Film Festival has to offer? One thing that will never change – great filmmakers will be making great films.

Breaking & Entering: Stuck On You – The Passion Project Pitfall