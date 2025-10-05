ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Horror Writing Expert Advice

Learn techniques for honing your craft from four different horror authors, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for horror writers! On October 18, 2025, our annual Horror Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from bestselling horror authors. Spend the day learning techniques for honing your craft, then optionally receive a personalized critique of your query letter from a participating literary agent.

New in 2025: Everyone who registers for this virtual conference will be entered to win our giveaway, and one lucky attendee will take home a prize package including four top horror books!

  • The End of the World As We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King's The Stand
  • Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix
  • The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones
  • The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

Enter Your Story For a Chance at Publication!

Prompt: Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 139." Entry Deadline: December 23, 2025.

Click here for full list of rules.

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone personal skills and publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

