Horror Writing Expert Advice

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for horror writers! On October 18, 2025, our annual Horror Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from bestselling horror authors. Spend the day learning techniques for honing your craft, then optionally receive a personalized critique of your query letter from a participating literary agent.

New in 2025: Everyone who registers for this virtual conference will be entered to win our giveaway, and one lucky attendee will take home a prize package including four top horror books!

The End of the World As We Know It: New Tales of Stephen King's The Stand

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

Enter Your Story For a Chance at Publication!

Prompt: Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 139." Entry Deadline: December 23, 2025.

Join Writer's Digest VIP Membership!