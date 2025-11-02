ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Get it Edited: When to Call in the Pros

Tiffany Yates Martin shares how to know what kind of edit your writing needs, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

When it’s time to hire a professional editor there are more options available than ever before, and it can be hard to sift through the “noise”: What’s the difference between a developmental edit and a line edit and a copyedit? How do you know what you need or when? What should an edit cost—and is it worth it?

This 90-minute workshop will show you what you need to know to determine what kind of edit you need; how to find reputable, experienced professionals; how to pick the right editor for you and what you can expect of your working relationship; as well as other options if hiring an editor isn’t in your budget right now.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Last Chance: Register for the Media Savvy Author Boot Camp!

In this two-week bootcamp, Emmy Award–winning media strategist and bestselling author Paula Rizzo will help you assess your current platform, imagine what’s possible, and develop a plan that fits your life and goals.

Click to continue.

The 2025 November PAD Chapbook Challenge Has Started!

Announcing the guidelines for the 18th annual November PAD (Poem-A-Day) Chapbook Challenge! Join other poets to write and collect poems!

Click here for the guidelines.

Join Writer's Digest VIP Membership!

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone personal skills and publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

Click to continue.

Writing Courseswriting resourcesWriting tips
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
From Script
ResourcesRead These 3 Things to Thrive as a Story Analyst (From Script)Script Magazine
From Flash Fiction to Novel Writing
ResourcesFrom Flash Fiction to Novel WritingThe Editors of Writer's Digest
The Craft of Writing Horror (with Carson Faust)
WD PodcastsThe Craft of Writing Horror (with Carson Faust)The Editors of Writer's Digest
Expert Advice on Writing Historical Fiction
ResourcesExpert Advice on Writing Historical FictionThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesTackling Primal Fear Through Writing (From Script)Script Magazine
Expert Advice on Writing Nonfiction
ResourcesExpert Advice on Writing NonfictionThe Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;