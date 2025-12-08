From Book to Screen: Adapting Hamnet with Author and Co-Screenwriter Maggie O’Farrell (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Hamnet author and co-screenwriter Maggie O’Farrell discusses her inspiration for writing the story, adapting her own book, and her collaboration with filmmaker Chloé Zhao. Plus, read up on our latest film and TV reviews, and interviews with Sorry, Baby filmmaker Eva Victor, The Secret Agent filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filhoand more!

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Review

A Holy Mystery Wrapped in Sin, Secrets, and Spectacle

The Discernment of Filmmaking: Kleber Mendonça Filho Discusses The Secret Agent

Kleber Mendonça Filho discusses his writing process, how he went from film critic to filmmaker and his love for American cinema.

The Story Tone and the Photographic Tone with Eternity Cinematographer Ruairí O’Brien

Eternity cinematographer Ruairí O’Brien discusses the importance of the script’s tone and visual style.

From Book to Screen: Adapting Hamnet with Author and Co-Screenwriter Maggie O’Farrell

Maggie O’Farrell discusses her inspiration for writing ‘Hamnet,’ her collaborative process with co-writer and director Chloé Zhao, and the necessity of making interior emotions exterior.

The Mastermind Review

A Portrait of a Thief Who Steals Everything but Purpose

It’s All About the Emotionality: A Conversation with 31 Candles Filmmaker Jonah Feingold

Jonah Feingold discusses his film 31 Candles, highlighting the semi-autobiographical elements, the importance of vulnerability in storytelling, and the influence of his Instagram self-portraits on the film’s aesthetic.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWITING: Some Newbies, Both Movies and TV

The movies are Jay Kelly and Nouvelle Vague, and the TV stuff includes "The Rainmaker," "9-1-1," "9-1-1 Nashville," and "I Love LA."

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Review

There are so many nonsensical occurrences in the story that there are laughs where there should be scares.

Blue Moon Review

When Wit and Melancholy Collide in a Bar in 1943

Rebellion from the Tragedy: A Conversation with Sorry, Baby Filmmaker Eva Victor