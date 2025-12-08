ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
From Book to Screen: Adapting Hamnet with Author and Co-Screenwriter Maggie O’Farrell (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, Hamnet author and co-screenwriter Maggie O’Farrell discusses her inspiration for writing the story, and more.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Hamnet author and co-screenwriter Maggie O’Farrell discusses her inspiration for writing the story, adapting her own book, and her collaboration with filmmaker Chloé Zhao. Plus, read up on our latest film and TV reviews, and interviews with Sorry, Baby filmmaker Eva Victor, The Secret Agent filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filhoand more!

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Review

A Holy Mystery Wrapped in Sin, Secrets, and Spectacle

Click to continue.

Script University December 2025 Courses and Live Events

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

Click to continue.

The Discernment of Filmmaking: Kleber Mendonça Filho Discusses The Secret Agent

Kleber Mendonça Filho discusses his writing process, how he went from film critic to filmmaker and his love for American cinema.

Click to continue.

The Story Tone and the Photographic Tone with Eternity Cinematographer Ruairí O’Brien

Eternity cinematographer Ruairí O’Brien discusses the importance of the script’s tone and visual style.

Click to continue.

From Book to Screen: Adapting Hamnet with Author and Co-Screenwriter Maggie O’Farrell

Maggie O’Farrell discusses her inspiration for writing ‘Hamnet,’ her collaborative process with co-writer and director Chloé Zhao, and the necessity of making interior emotions exterior.

Click to continue.

The Mastermind Review

A Portrait of a Thief Who Steals Everything but Purpose

Click to continue.

It’s All About the Emotionality: A Conversation with 31 Candles Filmmaker Jonah Feingold

Jonah Feingold discusses his film 31 Candles, highlighting the semi-autobiographical elements, the importance of vulnerability in storytelling, and the influence of his Instagram self-portraits on the film’s aesthetic.

Click to continue.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWITING: Some Newbies, Both Movies and TV

The movies are Jay Kelly and Nouvelle Vague, and the TV stuff includes "The Rainmaker," "9-1-1," "9-1-1 Nashville," and "I Love LA."

Click to continue.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 Review

There are so many nonsensical occurrences in the story that there are laughs where there should be scares.

Click to continue.

Blue Moon Review

When Wit and Melancholy Collide in a Bar in 1943

Click to continue.

Rebellion from the Tragedy: A Conversation with Sorry, Baby Filmmaker Eva Victor

Eva Victor discusses their non-linear writing process, rewriting process, and the emotional impact the film had on them creatively and personally.

Click to continue.

Script MagazineAuthor
