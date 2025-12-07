Build Strong Characters With Attitude

Readers love characters who have strong opinions about themselves, others, or the world. In real life you may shy away from being bold, strongly opinionated, or even rude, but in fiction, these attributes create memorable characters who leap from the page and create authenticity and reader connection. A strong attitude is also key to capturing agent and editor’s eyes.

Building character at this level requires deep exploration of their history, their relationships and their deepest feelings. It requires thinking about your character’s biggest terrors and fears, their secrets and lies. To truly know your characters, you have to know how they act under pressure, cope when things are hard and express themselves.

This live webinar will help you tap into the unique attitudes and judgments of your characters and use that to shape strong voice, powerful character agency that helps you tell a compelling story.

