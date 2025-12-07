ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Nov/Dec 2025 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Build Strong Characters With Attitude

Tap into the unique attitudes and judgments of your characters, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Readers love characters who have strong opinions about themselves, others, or the world. In real life you may shy away from being bold, strongly opinionated, or even rude, but in fiction, these attributes create memorable characters who leap from the page and create authenticity and reader connection. A strong attitude is also key to capturing agent and editor’s eyes.

Building character at this level requires deep exploration of their history, their relationships and their deepest feelings. It requires thinking about your character’s biggest terrors and fears, their secrets and lies. To truly know your characters, you have to know how they act under pressure, cope when things are hard and express themselves.

This live webinar will help you tap into the unique attitudes and judgments of your characters and use that to shape strong voice, powerful character agency that helps you tell a compelling story.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Enter Your Story #140!

Digital generated image of young woman standing on entrance of multicoloured portal door. Metaverse concept.

Prompt: Write a short story of 650 words or fewer based on the photo prompt above. You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 140."

Click here for more information.

Join Writer's Digest in Tuscany!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

Tour Dates

April 7 – April 14, 2026

Tour Includes

  • 2 nights in Florence 
  • 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia 
  • All breakfasts, 5 dinners, and 5 lunches 
  • Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia 
  • Farm tour, a pasta making class, and a day trip to Siena 
  • Friendly and knowledgeable local tour guide 
  • Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

Click here for more information and for where to register today.

building charactercharacterWriting Courseswriting promptWriting tipsWriting Webinar
The Editors of Writer's DigestAuthor
Related Stories
Write in Italy in 2026
ResourcesWrite in Italy in 2026The Editors of Writer's Digest
Get Your Author Brand in Order
ResourcesGet Your Author Brand in OrderThe Editors of Writer's Digest
Turning Your Career Into a Book (with Alexandra Gater)
WD PodcastsTurning Your Career Into a Book (with Alexandra Gater)The Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesPutting Your Stamp on an Adaptation (From Script)Script Magazine
Expert Advice To Help Write Your Novel
ResourcesExpert Advice To Help Write Your NovelThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesThe Polyphonic Nature of a Strong Story (From Script)Script Magazine

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;