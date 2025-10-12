Expert Advice on Writing Nonfiction

ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for Nonfiction writers! On November 15, 2025, our WDU Nonfiction Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from bestselling nonfiction authors. Spend the day learning techniques for honing your craft, then optionally receive a personalized critique of your query letter or pitch for a magazine/web article from a participating literary agent.

Writer's Digest is celebrating our 20th Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards with new categories and prizes. We’re looking for your best poems of 32 lines or fewer or un-published chapbooks 25 pages or fewer. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Win cash and an article about you in the July/August issue of Writer’s Digest.

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone personal skills and publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

