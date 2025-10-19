ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Expert Advice on Writing Historical Fiction

Bestselling historical fiction authors teach techniques for honing your historical fiction craft, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Experience the education, camaraderie, and opportunities provided by a live writing conference without ever having to leave your home!

Writer’s Digest University is pleased to present a one-of-a-kind online event for historical fiction writers! On December 12-14, 2025 our WDU Historical Fiction Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from bestselling historical fiction authors. Spend the weekend learning techniques for honing your craft, then optionally receive a personalized critique of your query letter from a participating literary agent.

