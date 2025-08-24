ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Departing From the Arc: New Patterns for Fresh Story Structure

Learn how to craft the essential elements agents and publishers look for without falling into formula, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Are you tired of the three-act structure, the hero’s journey, or Freytag’s pyramid—plot templates that hit the same beats over and over, making every story feel like another variation of the last? While there’s value in those classics, they’re far from the only way to tell a powerful story.

In this live webinar, you’ll explore fresh, unconventional story patterns found in published literature and learn how to craft the essential elements agents and publishers look for—tension, voice, and unforgettable plots—without falling into formula. Perfect for both novelists and memoirists, these techniques will help you shape narratives that stand out while still resonating with readers.

