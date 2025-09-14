ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Writing Multiple Storylines, Timelines, and POVs

Learn from Tiffany Yates Martin about writing multiple storylines, timelines, and POVS, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

Multiple storylines and timelines can bring wonderful added depth, dimension, and texture to a story, broadening its scope and making the whole more effective and resonant. They offer authors the chance to explore different perspectives on a story, and to creatively structure how it’s told to heighten reader engagement.

How do you structure and weave various storylines together? How do you shift between storylines and immediately orient readers without confusing them? How do you invest readers deeply in each one—and keep them invested throughout? What merits a separate storyline—and what’s just backstory?

In this 90-minute live webinar, career book editor Tiffany Yates Martin will bring her decades of experience to exploring all these questions and more, dissecting the structure and techniques of published novels to demonstrate these principles in action.

Catch Up On Writer's Digest Presents Now!

The "Writer's Digest Presents" podcast returns this Tuesday, September 16, with a brand-new episode and brand-new look! Catch up on the latest episodes now so you're not behind!

Join Writer's Digest VIP Membership!

Regardless of where you are on your writer's journey, Writer's Digest can help you achieve your goals. Writer's Digest VIP Membership is a treasure trove of writing resources designed to inspire and empower you at every stage of your journey. It's the one-stop destination for information, online learning, in-depth resources, and a unique writing community. VIP membership equips you to develop your craft, hone personal skills and publishing acumen, and achieve your goals.

