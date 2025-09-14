Writing Multiple Storylines, Timelines, and POVs

Multiple storylines and timelines can bring wonderful added depth, dimension, and texture to a story, broadening its scope and making the whole more effective and resonant. They offer authors the chance to explore different perspectives on a story, and to creatively structure how it’s told to heighten reader engagement.

How do you structure and weave various storylines together? How do you shift between storylines and immediately orient readers without confusing them? How do you invest readers deeply in each one—and keep them invested throughout? What merits a separate storyline—and what’s just backstory?

In this 90-minute live webinar, career book editor Tiffany Yates Martin will bring her decades of experience to exploring all these questions and more, dissecting the structure and techniques of published novels to demonstrate these principles in action.

