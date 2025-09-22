Why Do I Want to Tell THIS Story? (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn how to make your script more impactful by knowing why you want to write your specific idea, read interviews with Jordan Peele’s HIM director and co-writer Justin Tipping, Netflix’s Black Rabbit director Ben Semanoff, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey screenwriter Seth Reiss, and so much more.

SELLING YOUR SCREENPLAY: Ep. 537 – Gigi Levangie on Working with the Producers of SAW

Ashley Scott Meyers talks with screenwriter and author Gigi Levangie.

Why Do I Want to Tell THIS Story?

If you can figure out WHY you want to write this specific idea right now, you go a long way to making your script more impactful and better.

Focused on Sin and Redemption Before the Hays Code: The Screenwriting Career of Alice D.G. Miller

Dr. Rosanne Welch celebrates the female screenwriters who came before us with this month’s spotlight on trailblazer screenwriter Alice D.G. Miller.

How Can I Step More Fully Into My Writer’s Identity?

Writing coach and Called to Write founder Jenna Avery responds to a reader about more fully inhabiting one’s identity as a writer.

Interview with "Black Rabbit" Director Ben Semanoff

Director Ben Semanoff discusses being inspired by the shows themes, tonal consistency, how his previous jobs inspire his work as a director, and more.

A Beautiful and Simplistic Idea: A Conversation with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Screenwriter Seth Reiss

Seth Reiss highlights the inspiration from his personal heartbreak, his collaborative process with Kogonada, balancing drama and comedy, and emphasizes the importance of emotional depth and more.

The Psychology of What It Takes to Be the Greatest: A Conversation with HIM Director and Co-writer Justin Tipping