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The Writer’s Digest Conference is Back

Writer’s Digest Annual Conference is excited to meet in person this July in New Jersey, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Writer's Digest Annual Conference is excited to meet in person this July 23-25 in New Brunswick, New Jersey!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Click here to learn more and to register today.

Catch Up On "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #139" Now!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of the page.

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