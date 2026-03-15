The Writer’s Digest Conference is Back
Writer’s Digest Annual Conference is excited to meet in person this July in New Jersey, plus more from Writer’s Digest!
Writer's Digest Annual Conference is excited to meet in person this July 23-25 in New Brunswick, New Jersey!
Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.
Catch Up On "Writer's Digest Presents" Now!
Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #139" Now!
Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.
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