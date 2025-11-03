The Bloodsuckers that Shaped Us (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, sink your teeth into the structure and style of some iconic vampire lore, get a look behind-the-scenes on how author Charlie Huston adapted their own work, Shane Black returns and gives sage advice on writing, and so much more!

The Bloodsuckers that Shaped Us: Structure & Style in Vampire Lore

…and the Slayers who took them out, stole our hearts, and made us look in the mirror.

Caught Stealing’s Charlie Huston on Adaptations That Catch Interest

Charlie Huston shares how they drew from their own life to coach Hank onto the page and into the spotlight roughly twenty years later.

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: Interview with Sell Out Filmmakers and Brothers Josh Holden and Nick Holden

The Austin-based duo, discuss staying focused on authenticity and vulnerability, the challenges of balancing artistic integrity with commercial viability… or in this case… selling out.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Is The Ultimate Distillation of His Screenwriting Craft

For all of those influences floating around in Guillermo del Toro’s head, including the novel, this is a screenplay adaptation of Frankenstein that feels uniquely del Toro.

Bugonia Sticking the Landing, and A Lesson For Screenwriters

The script through the film is beautifully rendered, sharpening the tension and releasing it between awkward laughs and increasing the stakes.

Breaking & Entering: Shane Black on Writing and How to Keep Going When the Going Gets Brutal