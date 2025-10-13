ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Tackling Primal Fear Through Writing (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Beast of War filmmaker discusses combining genres and making monster movies.

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Beast of War filmmaker discusses combining genres and making monster movies. Plus, screenwriter Luke Matheny gives us an inside look adapting Charlotte’s Web, The Woman in Cabin 10 filmmaker Simon Stone discusses adapting Ruth Ware’s novel, read our latest film reviews, and more!

Tackling Primal Fear Through Writing: Kiah Roache-Turner Talks Making Beast of War

Filmmaker Kiah Roache-Turner discusses being inspired by true events, building a life-like shark, making monster movies, and more.

UNDERSTANDING SCREENWRITING: Music, Music, Music, Music

Get ready to hum along; this month’s tuneful films are Highest 2 Lowest, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, Freakier Friday.

No Other Choice Review

Park Chan-wook Turns Unemployment Into a Blood Sport in No Other Choice

Writer Luke Matheny on Tackling Intimidation and Timeless Themes in Weaving a New "Charlotte’s Web"

Luke Matheny untangles what it’s like to take on a beloved work and how writing for children provides the freedom to explore deeper themes.

It Was Just an Accident Review

Some films rattle you with their artistry. Others shake you because of what they stand for. Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident somehow does both at once, delivering one of the most blistering, humane, and darkly funny films of the year.

Showing the Full Range of Humanity: Q&A with Greg Cope White on Netflix’s "Boots"

Greg Cope White discusses adapting his book “The Pink Marine,” the collaborative spirit in the writers’ room, his mentorship under Norman Lear, and more!

The Director of The Woman in Cabin 10 Talks Hitchcock and Finding Your North Star

The Woman in Cabin 10 filmmaker Simon Stone discusses adapting Ruth Ware’s novel, being inspired by Hitchcock, and finding your north star.

Script MagazineAuthor

