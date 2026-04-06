Style and Structure in Legally Blonde (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Legally Blonde went from book to screen—dive into how the film’s style and structure still holds up 25 years later, catch up on our SXSW film festival coverage, and read our interviews with actor-writer Devin Kawaoka, filmmakers Joe Swanberg and Matthew Shear.

SXSW 2026: Honorable Mentions

7 Films Too Good to Leave Off Any List

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Review (SXSW 2026 World Premiere)

Time Travel, Gangsters, and Two Vince Vaughns Walk Into Chaos

Script University April 2026 Courses

Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!

Messy Hearts, Honest Silences: A Conversation with Writer and Filmmaker Joe Swanberg

Writer and filmmaker Joe Swanberg on returning to features, the alchemy of improvisation, and why relationships will always be unfinished business.

Style and Structure in Legally Blonde: Pink, Passion, and a Strong Sense of Self

Legally Blonde turns 25 this year. Structurally, Legally Blonde is beautiful in its simplicity.

Chaos, Comedy, and Conviction: SXSW 2026 Roundtable with 6 Writer-Filmmakers

Will Ropp, Peter Warren, Brian Tetsuro Ivie, Chelsea Devantez, Jonas Cuaron, and Dalia Rooni on debut storytelling, holding emotional truth, and why this was the moment to tell their stories.

SXSW 2026 Favorites: Shorts, Episodes and Pilots

7 Films That Prove the Smallest Canvases Often Hold the Biggest Ideas

The Drama Review

Love, Lies, and the Thin Line Between Knowing and Not Knowing

The Interpretive Artist: A Conversation with Actor and Writer Devin Kawaoka

Devin Kawaoka discusses how his acting background influences his writing, what inspires his writing and his current TV pilot, and exploring the interconnectedness of emotions.

Seen, Heard, and Unsilenced: SXSW 2026 Documentary Filmmakers Roundtable

Ayden Mayeri, Sara Robin, Miriam Shor, and Juliane Dressner on the courage it takes to tell the truth, the cost of silence, and why documentary filmmaking demands both vulnerability and conviction.

INDIE SPOTLIGHT: A Conversation with Fantasy Life Filmmaker and Actor Matthew Shear