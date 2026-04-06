Style and Structure in Legally Blonde (From Script)
In this week’s round up from Script magazine, dive into how Legally Blonde’s style and structure still holds up 25 years later, and more!
In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, Legally Blonde went from book to screen—dive into how the film’s style and structure still holds up 25 years later, catch up on our SXSW film festival coverage, and read our interviews with actor-writer Devin Kawaoka, filmmakers Joe Swanberg and Matthew Shear.
SXSW 2026: Honorable Mentions
7 Films Too Good to Leave Off Any List
Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice Review (SXSW 2026 World Premiere)
Time Travel, Gangsters, and Two Vince Vaughns Walk Into Chaos
Script University April 2026 Courses
Check out this month’s course offerings led by Script University’s industry experts!
Messy Hearts, Honest Silences: A Conversation with Writer and Filmmaker Joe Swanberg
Writer and filmmaker Joe Swanberg on returning to features, the alchemy of improvisation, and why relationships will always be unfinished business.
Style and Structure in Legally Blonde: Pink, Passion, and a Strong Sense of Self
Legally Blonde turns 25 this year. Structurally, Legally Blonde is beautiful in its simplicity.
Chaos, Comedy, and Conviction: SXSW 2026 Roundtable with 6 Writer-Filmmakers
Will Ropp, Peter Warren, Brian Tetsuro Ivie, Chelsea Devantez, Jonas Cuaron, and Dalia Rooni on debut storytelling, holding emotional truth, and why this was the moment to tell their stories.
SXSW 2026 Favorites: Shorts, Episodes and Pilots
7 Films That Prove the Smallest Canvases Often Hold the Biggest Ideas
The Drama Review
Love, Lies, and the Thin Line Between Knowing and Not Knowing
The Interpretive Artist: A Conversation with Actor and Writer Devin Kawaoka
Devin Kawaoka discusses how his acting background influences his writing, what inspires his writing and his current TV pilot, and exploring the interconnectedness of emotions.
Seen, Heard, and Unsilenced: SXSW 2026 Documentary Filmmakers Roundtable
Ayden Mayeri, Sara Robin, Miriam Shor, and Juliane Dressner on the courage it takes to tell the truth, the cost of silence, and why documentary filmmaking demands both vulnerability and conviction.
INDIE SPOTLIGHT: A Conversation with Fantasy Life Filmmaker and Actor Matthew Shear
Matthew Shear discusses the personal inspiration for the story and characters, dialing in the visual tone, and a brief reflection on the eight-year filmmaking journey.