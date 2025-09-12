Scarlett Dunmore: Your First Draft Will Be Your Messiest

Scarlett Dunmore studied Film and Creative Writing, eventually finding a love for YA literature. When she's not writing, she can often be found watching scary films or exploring abandoned abbeys, old cemeteries, and ruined castles in Scotland for inspiration. Follow her on Instagram.

Scarlett Dunmore

In this interview, Scarlett discusses how her love of horror films helped inspire her YA horror novel, How to Survive a Horror Movie, the joy of finding a supportive book community, and more.

Name: Scarlett Dunmore

Literary agent: Silvia Molteni, PFD, London

Book title: How to Survive a Horror Movie

Publisher: Union Square & Co.

Release date: September 9, 2025

Genre/category: Young adult

Elevator pitch: With a plot twist sure to make you SCREAM, this is a love letter to slasher films that will keep you guessing until the last page.

What prompted you to write this book?

I have always loved horror films; the thrill of a jump scare, the shocking plot twist, the unfolding of exposition as we piece the clues together to solve the mystery of who the killer is. This book is a homage to all the great horror films and horror movie directors, from Romero to Craven and Carpenter, and to all the film fans too.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I started writing this novel during a COVID lockdown in the U.K., when the world became very quiet. As a former film student, I plotted the story using a three-act film structure, where I considered location, backdrop for key scenes, then scene order, etc., until I had my first full draft of the novel. Then came the tough part—editing! That took the longest time. Ideas didn’t really change but they did evolve and become more fleshed out, as did the characters. I originally had more murders but the cast became too big and overwhelmed the story, so I decided to pare back to maintain a tighter plot.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Finding a supportive book community was a wonderful learning moment for me. I have met so many readers and writers along the way. And, I was surprised at how many horror film fans there are; in fact, there are a lot of us out there! And I loved getting to engage with these movie fans and readers at book events, and talk about our favorite horror movies or our favorite horror writers, or sometimes, even our favorite movie theater snacks! (It’s popcorn for me, by the way, with extra butter and Skittles mixed in.)

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

The plot twist at the end was very surprising for me. I hadn’t intended for that reveal but with every draft the story kept leading me back to that same moment, that same character, so I had to just go with it. Now I can’t imagine the ending going in a different direction. It’s funny when the story takes over like that.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope fellow film fans and horror readers like me get a fresh twist on a much-loved premise. I hope they get immersed in a story and in a character’s journey like I do when I pick up a book.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?