One Bad Year

Every writer needs a little inspiration once in a while. For today’s prompt, write a story where your character is sent back in time one year.

Moriah Richard
Photo by Shelby Bauman on Unsplash

Imagine this: Your character is counting down the last few seconds on New Year's Eve. They're looking forward to the new year because this has been the worst year of their life. But once that clock hits midnight, they find themselves transported back in time exactly one year.

For today's prompt, write about the first thing that this character decides to do.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
