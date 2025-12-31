Stacia Stark: On the Brutal World of Gladiators

Stacia Stark is an Amazon #1 bestselling author of romantasy filled with found families, self-reliant heroines, and brooding, grumpy heroes. Her books have been translated into over 15 languages. Her Kingdom of Lies series was nominated twice for Goodreads Choice Awards. When she’s not writing or exploring the world, Stacia can usually be found sprawled on her sofa, lost in the pages of a good book. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Stacia Stark

In this interview, Stacia discusses discovering different plot paths within the writing process of her new romantasy, We Who Will Die, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Stacia Stark

Literary agent: Kimberly Whalen

Book title: We Who Will Die

Publisher: Avon

Release date: December 30, 2025

Genre/category: Romantasy

Previous titles: The Kingdom of Lies Series, the Deals with Demons series, and the Bargains with Beasts series

Elevator pitch: When a vampire blackmails Arvelle into killing the emperor, she’s forced to pick up her sword and enter the deadly sundering…only to discover that the man standing in her way is the same man who broke her heart six years ago. We Who Will Die is a Roman-inspired Romantasy perfect for fans of Gladiator and the Vampire diaries.

What prompted you to write this book?

I loved studying Classics in high school and was always fascinated by the brutal world of the gladiators. When I learned that women fought in the arena (though they’re rarely mentioned), I tucked that information away until the timing felt right. I’d also been wanting to explore themes like second chances, addiction, the parentification of eldest daughters, female friendship, and grief.



Arvelle walked into my mind when I considered what it must be like to lose someone you love—and believe you’re responsible for their death. I wanted to write about someone who forces herself to get up each morning and keep fighting for the people who depend on her, despite the weight of her loss.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I sold this trilogy on proposal in May 2024, and book one releases in December 2025, so we’re looking at almost 18 months from idea to publication.

The finished book likely looks very different from the synopsis and outline I created at the time, and even the seed of the original idea shifted before I went on submission.

One of my favorite parts of writing is the way plots evolve. New paths continue to open up, even when I think I’ve locked down a solid outline. But that’s often when the dopamine floods my brain and things get really interesting.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I think the biggest learning curve has been the difference in timelines between indie and traditional publishing. With indie, we can have a book to market within months, while trad requires a much longer lead time. At the same time, that extended runway allows publishers to build momentum before release, and I’ve loved seeing how this process works.

For indie authors, one of our biggest concerns is often around giving up control. But Avon has been incredible to work with, and I’ve loved having the support of the team behind me. The process is truly collaborative, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have had such a positive experience.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Even though I’ve written many books, each new project somehow still feels like the first time. I inevitably hit a moment where I’m convinced that project is the worst thing I’ve ever written, and my career is over. Somehow, this always surprises me, and I’m blindsided when I suddenly want nothing to do with the book when I get to a certain point in the drafting process.

By now, I’ve learned this usually means I need a couple of days away from the manuscript, followed by a read-through from the beginning.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Since this is book one, I hope readers finish feeling curious and eager for the next book. And despite the uphill battle Arvelle faces, my goal is for readers to come away with a sense of hope.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?