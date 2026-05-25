Psychology and Your Characters (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, learn the importance of character psychology to elevate your writing, dive into film reviews, and interviews with “Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord” writer Matt Michnovetz, Saccharine horror filmmaker Natalie Erika James, and more.

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Psychology and Your Characters

Seriously think about your characters as people who have lived imperfect lives. Put in the time, do the research, and your script will elevate dramatically.

Empowered Women Ran in Her Family and Her Heroines: The Screenwriting Career of Tess Slesinger

Empowered young female characters Oscar nominated screenwriter Tess Slesinger created continue to inspire generation after generation.

I Love Boosters Review

While the film tackles the parasitic nature of the fashion industry as it relates to Black and brown people, the story is ultimately about “loneliness”.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Review

Cute Creatures, Loud Engines, And A Galaxy Running On Fumes

Interview with “Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord” Writer Matt Michnovetz

Dive deep into the writing of the show, the lore of Star Wars, and how the work of bringing a dark character like Maul to life.

Externalizing Internal Feelings: A Conversation with Saccharine Horror Filmmaker Natalie Erika James

Natalie Erika James discusses her personal connection to the film and exploring it through a horror lens, the importance of dialing in the visual language, and more.

Keeping a True Story Authentic, Even as Fiction: Laïla Marrakchi Discusses Strawberries

Filmmaker Laïla Marrakchi discusses the necessary timeline to complete the script, her filmmaking journey, and what she hopes audiences take away from the film.

Writing the Historical Script That Sells