Kara McDowell: On the Freedom in Adult Romance

Kara McDowell is the author of romantic comedies for adults and teens. She lives with her husband and three sons in Mesa, Arizona. When she’s not at a baseball game, she divides her time between writing, baking, and wishing for rain. Follow her on TikTok and Instagram.

Kara McDowell | Photo by Kendyl Hawkins

In this interview, Kara discusses the emotional catharsis of her new romance, The Write Off, how writing YA romance is different from her debut adult romance, and more.

Name: Kara McDowell

Literary agent: Katelyn Detweiler

Book title: The Write Off

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Release date: April 7, 2026

Genre/category: Romance

Previous titles: Just for Clicks, One Way or Another, This Might Get Awkward, The Prince & the Apocalypse, Heir, Apparently

Elevator pitch: When a bestselling author recovering from scandal and her professional rival (and ex-boyfriend) are forced together during a weekend book festival on their old college campus, they have three days to unravel their complicated history and decide if it’s too late to write themselves a new ending.

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What prompted you to write this book?

The Write Off was inspired by my amazing, frustrating, and heartbreaking years working in publishing. When I sat down to write about two authors starting their careers, I realized I have so many feelings about the industry, about writing, and about fandoms and online spaces. Those feelings are evident in every page of this book.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

The idea for The Write Off came to me in early 2024. I spent the spring writing and revising a proposal with the help of my agent, and we sold it in the summer of 2024. By the time the book releases in April 2026, it will have been just over two years from start to finish.

The basic idea and characters have been there from the start, but the plot morphed a bit during the writing and revising process. Because the book sold on proposal, my editor and I were able to shape the plot together from the very beginning. The book has a past/present dual timeline structure, and it was important to both of us that both timelines are equally compelling. My editor’s insight was invaluable here. My favorite feedback from readers is that they couldn’t stop reading because they had to know what happens in each timeline.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The Write Off is my adult debut, but I’ve published five YA books since 2019, so there haven’t been too many surprises along the way. There have been a couple, however. When I found out that PRH wanted to offer a two-book deal, I was asked to provide pitches for a second book. I had one night to put them together and I was stressed! The next time I’m on submission, I’ll have those ready ahead of time.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Only great ones! After so many years of writing young adult fiction, it felt so freeing to write an adult romance. Not having to worry about where the parents are, for example, was great. Ditto to not needing to send my characters to school. (There’s a reason why my YA books all take place over school vacation!) I love adult romance so much that I hope to stay in this space for as long as they’ll let me.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

An emotional catharsis. Many of my early readers have said that the book was the best kind of painful. It makes you suffer, and it makes you happy to do so. As long as my readers close the book believing that Mars and West’s happily ever after was well-earned, I’ll have done my job.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?