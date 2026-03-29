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March/April 2026 Issue
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How Authors Can Spot and Avoid Scams

Don’t miss this donate-what-you-can webinar to help writers protect themselves and their work, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Red Flags and Rip-Offs: HOW AUTHORS CAN SPOT AND AVOID SCAMS

Authors—especially those navigating the indie publishing world—are frequent targets for scammers. From vanity publishers to fake contests and phishing emails, bad actors exploit both our enthusiasm and our inexperience. In this eye-opening live webinar* on April 16 at 1:00 EST, you’ll learn how these schemes typically operate and how to recognize the warning signs. You’ll leave with practical strategies for evaluating offers, reviewing contracts, and protecting yourself from fraudulent or misleading opportunities that could harm your author career.

*All donations to this webinar will go directly to support EveryLibrary.

Meet The Instructors

Matty Dalrymple (DAL-rim-ple) is the author of the Lizzy Ballard Thrillers and the Ann Kinnear Suspense Novels and Suspense Shorts. She is a member of International Thriller Writers and Sisters in Crime. ​Matty also podcasts, writes, speaks, and consults on the writing craft and the publishing voyage as The Indy Author, and she is a Partner Member of the Alliance of Independent Authors.

Michael La Ronn is the author of over 100 science fiction, fantasy, and self-help books for authors including The Good Necromancer and Be a Writing Machine. He hosts a YouTube channel called Author Level Up and serves as the Outreach Manager for the Alliance of Independent Authors. Learn more at michaellaronn.com and authorlevelup.com.

Click to register today.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Join Us This Summer for the Writer's Digest Annual Conference!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Click here to learn more and to register today.

Final Chance: Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #139" Now!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 12 finalists.

Vote for your favorite using the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #140" Now!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Submit to "Your Story #141" Now!

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 141."

Click here for more information.

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