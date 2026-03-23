ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
March/April 2026 Issue
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Heart Inside the Spectacle (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, read our in-depth interview with Project Hail Mary scribe Drew Goddard, and more!

Script Magazine

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, read our in-depth interview with Project Hail Mary scribe Drew Goddard on tapping into the emotional core of genre storytelling, get your 98th Academy Awards recap fix, learn what Pixar’s Hoppers can teach screenwriters, and so much more!

A Constellation of Winners – The 98th Academy Awards

A recap of the 98th Academy Awards, showcasing a diverse pool of winners and their films.

Click to continue.

When the Body Becomes the Dialogue: A Conversation with Stunt Choreographer and Action Director Don Lee

Stunt choreographer and action director Don Lee on emotional storytelling, honoring the lineage of a dangerous craft, and the long-overdue Oscar recognition for stunt design.

Click to continue.

What Pixar’s Hoppers Can Teach Screenwriters

Hoppers adds a deep and subtle emotional connection to the audience through a simple object and learn the importance of standing up for the better idea in your art.

Click to continue.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (SXSW 2026 Headliner) Review

The Bride Returns for a Bigger Game That Somehow Feels Smaller

Click to continue.

Knowing History and Writing for the “It Girl” Launched The Screenwriting Career of Ethel Doherty

From high school teacher to secretary at Paramount to film editor to writing for the “It Girl” of Hollywood, Ethel Doherty made her mark.

Click to continue.

Heart Inside the Spectacle: A Conversation with Project Hail Mary Writer and Filmmaker Drew Goddard

Writer and filmmaker Drew Goddard on the emotional core of genre storytelling, adapting Project Hail Mary, and the thrill of stepping into the world of The Matrix.

Click to continue.

What’s the Point of Movies?

Movies are often reflections of the culture of the time. Tim Schildberger compares two different movies from two different time periods – one hits the mark the other misses.

Click to continue.

Project Hail Mary Review

A Cosmic Adventure That Finds Its Soul in Friendship, Science, and the Simple Act of Hope

Click to continue.

From ScriptFrom Script MagazineFrom Script.ComFrom ScriptMag.comScriptScript MagScript Magazinescript writingScript.comScriptmag
Script MagazineAuthor
Related Stories
How a Book Becomes a Movie
ResourcesHow a Book Becomes a MovieThe Editors of Writer's Digest
The Fight Against Amazon with Bookshop.org
WD PodcastsThe Fight Against Amazon with Bookshop.orgThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesThe 411 on Networking (From Script)Script Magazine
The Writer’s Digest Conference is Back
ResourcesThe Writer’s Digest Conference is BackThe Editors of Writer's Digest
From Script
ResourcesDecoding David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive with John Thorne (From Script)Script Magazine
Mastering Character Inner Life
ResourcesMastering Character Inner LifeThe Editors of Writer's Digest

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest