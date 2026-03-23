Heart Inside the Spectacle (From Script)

In this week’s round up brought to us by Script magazine, read our in-depth interview with Project Hail Mary scribe Drew Goddard on tapping into the emotional core of genre storytelling, get your 98th Academy Awards recap fix, learn what Pixar’s Hoppers can teach screenwriters, and so much more!

A Constellation of Winners – The 98th Academy Awards

A recap of the 98th Academy Awards, showcasing a diverse pool of winners and their films.

When the Body Becomes the Dialogue: A Conversation with Stunt Choreographer and Action Director Don Lee

Stunt choreographer and action director Don Lee on emotional storytelling, honoring the lineage of a dangerous craft, and the long-overdue Oscar recognition for stunt design.

What Pixar’s Hoppers Can Teach Screenwriters

Hoppers adds a deep and subtle emotional connection to the audience through a simple object and learn the importance of standing up for the better idea in your art.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (SXSW 2026 Headliner) Review

The Bride Returns for a Bigger Game That Somehow Feels Smaller

Knowing History and Writing for the “It Girl” Launched The Screenwriting Career of Ethel Doherty

From high school teacher to secretary at Paramount to film editor to writing for the “It Girl” of Hollywood, Ethel Doherty made her mark.

Heart Inside the Spectacle: A Conversation with Project Hail Mary Writer and Filmmaker Drew Goddard

Writer and filmmaker Drew Goddard on the emotional core of genre storytelling, adapting Project Hail Mary, and the thrill of stepping into the world of The Matrix.

What’s the Point of Movies?

Movies are often reflections of the culture of the time. Tim Schildberger compares two different movies from two different time periods – one hits the mark the other misses.

Project Hail Mary Review