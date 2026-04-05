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Finish Your Book: From the Opening to the End

Polly Campbell helps you build a writing practice that carries you from initial draft to finished book, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

Every new idea arrives with a spark. A flicker of energy. This is it. We’re energized, eager, ready to begin. That momentum carries us forward, for a few weeks. We might even finish a pile of pages.

But, somewhere along the way, enthusiasm fades. Doubt creeps in. Progress slows. Whether it’s the early draft, the messy middle, or even late-stage revisions, most writers hit a point where the work feels harder than it should—and finishing begins to feel out of reach.

In this dynamic live webinar, Polly Campbell shares proven strategies to help you choose the right idea, sustain your energy, and build a writing practice that carries you from draft to completed project—no matter what gets in the way.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Join Us This Summer for the Writer's Digest Annual Conference!

Writer's Digest Annual Conference offers everything you need to advance your writing career creatively and professionally. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees. It’s all brought to you by Writer’s Digest, the experts at nurturing and developing writers at every stage of their career for over 100 years.

Click here to learn more and to register today.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #140" Now!

Out of nearly 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Submit to "Your Story #141" Now!

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 141."

Click here for more information.

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