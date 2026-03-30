Controllable Variables (From Script)

In this week’s round up from Script magazine, actor/producer/writer Dan Bucatinsky digs into the significance of collaboration and controllable variables, dive into our interview with Young Sherlock showrunner Matthew Parkhill, plug into the latest Reckless Creatives podcast, and take note of our favorites from 2026 SXSW film festival.

Reckless Creatives Podcast – Writer/Director Thom Harp on Finding the Ridiculousness in Life … and Writing About It

Home Delivery writer-director Thom Harp discusses the writer mindset, the hilarity of life … and hairy magnets.

SXSW 2026 Favorites

6 Films That Unsettled, Made Me Laugh, and Broke My Heart in One Festival Week

“Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen” Review

An entertaining watch that doesn’t lose itself in pop culture references or cheesy bits but stays grounded in the reality of the complexity of relationships.

Storytelling360: State of the Story Conference – Los Angeles

What a room full of Oscar winners, agents, showrunners, and one very New Jersey filmmaker taught a day of writers about the only thing that actually matters.

Casey Cooper Johnson discusses what specifically inspired him to write this story, filming a micro-budget film in his hometown of Mount Shasta, the films West Coast road show and more.

The Sun Never Sets Review (SXSW 2026 World Premiere)

A Love Triangle That Feels Uncomfortably Real and Impossible to Look Away From

Examining “Young Sherlock”: Showrunner Matthew Parkhill Reveals What Makes His Origin Story Tick

Matthew Parkhill unpacks facing that fear, unearthing inspiration, and how to tackle any story—even a famed intellectual property (IP)—by finding an intriguing spark.

Games Within Games, Faith Within Chaos: A Conversation with Ready or Not 2: Here I Come Writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy

Writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy on Expanding the World of Ready or Not, Building Chaos Without Losing Character, and Why Grace Is Now Fighting for Her Soul

Controllable Variables: A Conversation with Writer, Producer and Actor Dan Bucatinsky