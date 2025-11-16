Ayana Gray: Take Advantage of Your Local Library

Ayana Gray is the New York Times bestselling author of the critically-acclaimed Beasts of Prey trilogy. Her works have been translated in 10 languages across five continents. Originally from Atlanta, she now lives among the rolling hills and tangling rivers of Arkansas. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Bluesky.

In this interview, Ayana discusses reimagining Greek mythology with her new novel, I, Medusa, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Ayana Gray

Literary agent: Peter Knapp — Park, Fine & Brower Literary Management

Book title: I, Medusa

Publisher: Random House

Release date: November 18, 2025

Genre/category: Fiction / Historical / Fantasy

Previous titles: Beasts of Prey (2021), Beasts of Ruin (2022), Beasts of War (2024)

Elevator pitch: I, Medusa is a tragic villain origin story that reimagines the iconic Medusa as a precocious young woman caught amidst the ruthless games of rivaling gods.

What prompted you to write this book?

I’d always loved Greco-Roman mythology, and always been partial to its villains. One day, a kid on TikTok responded to one of my videos and said (with delight) that my long black locs looked like snakes. Of course, I thought of Medusa. I started thinking about how her story might have looked if she was reimagined as a young Black woman, and learned the classical poets wrote surprisingly little about her backstory. From there, the wheels began to turn very quickly.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I started thinking about this book in 2022, but had ongoing commitments, so I put it to the side for a while. I drafted part of it in 2023 and fully finished it in January 2025. In total, I’ve worked on this project for about three years.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I was unsure how readers would react to such a drastic reimagining of a well-known figure from Greco-Roman mythology, but have been pleasantly surprised by the outpouring of support and excitement. For some, this book has been their introduction to Greek mythology stories, which is an honor.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Though several Greek and Roman poets reference Medusa in ancient text, I was surprised by how little is said about her background and who she was before her demise. I was also surprised by how much of the lore around her is contradictory.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope this story allows new readers to find connection with one of Greco-Roman mythology’s most memorable and perhaps most understood figures. Antiquity may be in some ways distant, but I believe there are still lessons to be learned from the figures and stories that come from it.

