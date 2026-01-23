5 Methods for Interviewing Subject Matter Experts for Copywriting Projects

One of the most valuable skills for copywriting and content writing—but for which training is sadly lacking—is interviewing subject matter experts (SMEs).

Your ability to extract from SMEs the rich content and strongest selling points is dependent on how adept you are at asking them for it, in a way that elicits the best response from them in terms of quality of information, cooperation, and positive attitude.

Here are the 5 methods I use for interviewing SMEs for writing projects.

Method #1: Phone.

Main advantages: You are in front of your computer, which is ideal for taking notes. Interviews can be conducted at scheduled times convenient for both parties. You can do the interview from the comfort of your own office, which saves time.

Disadvantages: You don’t establish the same level of relationship and connection you might get in a face-to-face meeting. Nor do you see the subject’s home or workplace, which can sometimes deliver additional insights.

Method #2: Zoom.

Main advantages: You see the SME’s face. You can share screens, documents, PowerPoint presentations, and videos.

Disadvantages: If your screen is open to Zoom instead of Word, it can make note-taking more difficult for you.

Method #3: In person.

Main advantages: You can establish a deeper level of relationship and connection than you might get in a voice-only phone call. You can also see subject’s home or workplace, which can sometimes deliver additional insight.

Disadvantages: Time-consuming, travel required, scheduling difficulties, and cancellation due to sudden changes in SME’s plans for that day, inclement weather, health, or other emergencies.

Method #4: Email.

Main advantages: Quick and convenient. The SME replies in writing, so her answers are more well thought out and precise. You capture her precise language, quote her verbatim with confidence, and can often cut and paste the answers into your copy. You can follow up with another email asking another question, and continue to do so until either all your questions are answered, or she stops responding.

Disadvantages: You cannot drill down and follow-up as immediately, forcefully, iteratively, interactively, and effectively as you might in a live face-to-face interview. You miss facial expressions and tone of voice.

Method #5: Social media.

Main advantages: Some people’s tongues loosen on social media to a greater degree than they normally would in ordinary interviews and conversations.