ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Client Outreach for Freelancers: To Get Clients, Reach Out to Them

Copywriter Robert W. Bly shares the power of successful client outreach for copywriters (and other freelance writers).

Robert W. Bly
Robert W. Bly

When I started as a freelance copywriter in 1982, I built my practice with direct mail. In my first effort, I sent a one-page letter with a business reply card to 500 potential clients. Result: a 7 percent response, 35 leads, and a bunch of new clients. I was on my way.

(5 Tips for Writing Better and Faster.)

I particularly liked direct mail because it generated leads. So you never had to chase new business. Instead of you going to the clients, the clients came to you.

However, things have changed. And direct mail is no longer the top method of getting new clients. There’s a new method that often works better than PD today: client outreach.

Client outreach requires that you find and reach out to the clients, rather than then coming to you. (If you prefer them coming to you, content marketing and email newsletters can make that happen for you, with some caveats; e.g. how to get prospects to see and read your content, and how to build an opt-in list of prospects.)

The primary tools of client outreach are digital. Specifically, email and LinkedIn.

You have in your computer many names of people whom you should reach out to: clients, past clients, inactive clients, prospects, people in your network, and others who either could hire you now or refer you to people who can.

With LinkedIn, you can search for people by job title and company, at businesses that are a good fit with your experience. For instance, I am a chemical engineer. And I worked for a company that makes process equipment (e.g. pumps, valves, filters).

So I searched on LinkedIn for chemical companies by the name of the company. LinkedIn shows you a list of key personnel. Click on the person who has a marketing title. Then, when her LinkedIn page pops up, click the Connect button and request a connection.

LinkedIn lets you personalize your request, and here is the copy I use: “If you ever go outside for copywriting, I have been writing copy to process equipment for more than 4 decades for ITT, Koch Engineering, and others. May I send you my free copywriting information kit?”

I often start with a first sentence that somehow connects to the prospect and her work. A few examples:

  • “I  just saw you are coming out with a new widget [product name here].”
  • “Congratulations on your new position as [title here].”
  • “As a fellow member of [trade group he belongs to].”
  • “I used to work for [a person they know].”

As for the free copywriting kit, it is simple a multipage PDF with key documents that the client may be interested in seeing. These can include a client list, testimonials, bio, descriptions of your services, an article you’ve written, and a sample or two of your copy. Obviously don’t share samples of client work unless you have permission to do so.

Some copywriters in their outreach messages make a blatant sales pitch for their services, which is probably premature and possibly off-putting, given they have no idea who you are.

Offering a free copywriting information kit is more palatable, as you are not seen as soliciting work. And also the prospect can request and receive it online without talking to you—a stranger they don’t yet know.

Once they ask for and get your kit, you can follow up. I do a soft follow-up, offering samples of my copy in their industry and even (if I have it) their product category.

Often this two-step soft follow up results in them wanting to communicate with you one-on-one, either to learn more about your capabilities or discuss a potential project. Which brings you a step closer to being hired!

With a growing catalog of instructional writing videos available instantly, we have writing instruction on everything from improving your craft to getting published and finding an audience. New videos are added every month!

Click to continue.

Copywriting TipsFreelance TipsFreelance Writingfreelancing
Robert W. Bly
Robert W. BlyAuthor
Robert W. Bly is a freelance copywriter with 4+ decades of experience. McGraw- Hill calls Bob "America's top copywriter." He has written copy for more than 100 clients including IBM, AT&T, Forbes, and AARP. Bob is the author of over 100 books including The Copywriter's Handbook (St. Martin’s). His website is bly.com.
Related Stories
Finding Comfort Amid Chaos
Business of WritingFinding Comfort Amid ChaosTiffany Yates Martin
4 Health & Wellness Markets Open to Writers
Market Spotlight4 Health & Wellness Markets Open to WritersRobert Lee Brewer
Successful Queries: Samantha Shea and "Bad Nature," by Ariel Courage
Write My QuerySuccessful Queries: Samantha Shea and “Bad Nature,” by Ariel CourageGuest Column
Glitter and Grit: How Pitch Wars Took Me From Messy Draft to Book Deal, by Olesya Lyuzna
Get PublishedGlitter and Grit: How Pitch Wars Took Me From Messy Draft to Book DealOlesya Lyuzna
7 Ways Podcasting Can Help With Writing Goals, by Jaimi Ryan
Marketing7 Ways Podcasting Can Help With Writing GoalsJaimi Ryan
6 Things I Learned From Un-Trunking My Novels and Getting Them Published, by Randee Dawn
Business of Writing6 Things I Learned From Un-Trunking My Novels and Getting Them PublishedRandee Dawn

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite Map
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;