5 Online Networking Tips for Authors

No matter where you are in the book—or book proposal—process, you need to be visible and active on and offline. That means meeting new people, participating in online and offline communities, and sharing your knowledge. Yes, this is part of building your author platform. In essence, though, you are cultivating and nurturing relationships.

It used to be that you would meet someone in person—at a party, a conference, or even in line at the store—and you would connect with them online to stay in touch. Ever since the pandemic, more and more people are meeting online first. And since technology has made it so easy to stay in touch via online meetings, events, and forums, you can develop friendships and work relationships without ever meeting people IRL (in real life).

Networking is relationship development. The people you meet may not be able to fit an immediate need—whether it’s agent, publisher, or reader. However, the process of starting and continuing those conversations is what networking is all about.

Here are 5 tips for authors to get the most out of networking online.

(Note: While these suggestions are aimed at nonfiction authors, it is something that is important, no matter what your genre or format.)

1. Create Your Online Presence

Whenever you meet someone new—whether it’s through an introduction, a forum, or at an event—what’s the first thing you do? You look them up online. Guess what? They do that to you too.

Therefore, before you start networking, make sure that your online presence leans into the way you present yourself as an author/subject-matter expert. This means having:

A dedicated author website (again, something you need for your book proposal/book pitch, to show you have a hub for your online presence).

(again, something you need for your book proposal/book pitch, to show you have a hub for your online presence). A professional-looking LinkedIn profile. Use a recent photo, mention your authority (how you help statement) in your headline, and highlight relevant info in your links, as well as “About” and “Experience” sections. Even if your authorship/expertise is secondary to your LinkedIn career info, you can add a phrase at the end of your headline to pique curiosity: “Ask Me About my Novel,” “[SUBJECT MATTER] Enthusiast,” or your business tagline.

Use a recent photo, mention your authority (how you help statement) in your headline, and highlight relevant info in your links, as well as “About” and “Experience” sections. Even if your authorship/expertise is secondary to your LinkedIn career info, you can add a phrase at the end of your headline to pique curiosity: “Ask Me About my Novel,” “[SUBJECT MATTER] Enthusiast,” or your business tagline. Branded social media. Whatever imagery, colors, logo, etc., that you use on your author site, make sure those are present in your social media banners. Bonus points for including your website and tagline. Consistency is your friend; it makes you recognizable across platforms.

2. Choose Your Primary and Secondary Social Media Platforms

As an author, you are a thought-leader, so you not only want to develop your own content for people to follow on social media, you are taking part in conversations. You don’t need to be everywhere on social media, but you do need to decide where to best engage: find groups, respond to posts and comments, and share your expertise.

Choose one or two social media platforms where you’ll show up consistently. For the purpose of these tips, think of the places where you will not just post, but consistently respond to the content of others.

As nonfiction authors, LinkedIn is a must; it’s a great way to establish credibility in your niche. Plus, for those who remember the days of the rolodex—a physical card index/organizer—LinkedIn is an excellent virtual version of this, but better. You meet people. Connect on LinkedIn. And then your posts, comments, and messages keep you top of mind.

(Note: LinkedIn used to allow unlimited connection messages for free members. Now they limit it to five a month, so after you connect with someone, drop a note, referencing where, how, or through whom you met—it’s a good reminder for them and you.)

For secondary platforms, decide where you are comfortable engaging in conversation, whether it is Instagram/Threads, Facebook Groups, Substack, etc., and do so several times a week. Also get your branded username on any others, for when you want to expand.

You want to be where your audience—and also where the people you want to know—are already spending their time.

3. Find, Follow, Engage

Once you decide on the platforms, search out the best places to engage. After all, networking isn’t just about amassing connections, it’s about how you participate.

Find and engage in:

LinkedIn posts

Facebook groups

Industry threads

Writing communities

Conversations/posts led/shared by other thought leaders in your field as well as your wish-list in publishing

Show up as the expert you are to jump into conversations, share insights related to your book topic, and support others in that space. The more you engage in these threads—offer your perspective, share links and advice, ask thoughtful questions—the more you will be seen as a value-add.

4. Engage Online Before—and After—Events

Online networking is especially powerful when paired with virtual and in-person events. Most conferences and other educational events will list their speakers and sponsors, making it easy to find and follow them ahead of time. This is also why it’s important to get your branded name on all social media platforms, so you are consistently visible everywhere.

Before attending a conference, webinar, or panel:

Follow the speakers.

Engage with their content.

Find and interact with other attendees who are doing the same.

Introduce yourself online, if appropriate. Then, they are more likely to recognize you when you meet at the event.

After the event:

Send a connection request, if appropriate, referencing something specific from their presentation.

Comment on their posts about the event.

Post about their presentation and tag them.

Interact with your new writer friends.

Continue the conversation by regularly—though not in a stalker-y way—engaging with their content.

Interacting online before and after an event transforms a brief introduction into the start of developing a relationship.

5. Schedule Networking Time

Like writing, networking is something that needs to be scheduled. Like anything—in business, writing, or life—if you do not make it a priority, it will not get done.

Set aside dedicated time each week to:

Reach out to new connections

Share content aligned with your expertise

Engage with others’ posts and reply to people who have commented on yours

Follow up with people you’ve met through messaging on social media, sending an email, or (gasp) picking up the phone or checking in for a virtual coffee

Long-term relationships—personal and professional—develop through small, consistent actions. Even 15 minutes every weekday, showing up as your thought-leader self is a way to make networking a priority.

Final Thoughts

Online networking enables you to develop connections before you meet, continue conversations you started in person, and strengthen your author platform. The goal is to build real relationships—and even friendships—before you ever make an ask, whether it’s for advice, a book endorsement, or an introduction.