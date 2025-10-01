5 In-Person Networking Tips for Authors

You can't reach your goals on your own. You need your community of advocates, readers, and resources. And, while everyone you meet may not be some or all of the above, once you make a new connection, they are a member of your tribe and you are a member of theirs. Your people are their people and vice versa.

Some authors tend to be introverts; extrovert writers enjoy the balance between alone-time and social connection. As a professional or future professional writer, it’s important to cultivate relationships with others at every step in the writing process.

If you write nonfiction, going to events expands your number of on and offline connections; you are building your platform, which is something you need to showcase in your book proposal.

If you write fiction, you want to start building your readership and email list.

No matter what your genre, writers conferences and events give you access, agents, publishers, potential mentors, and writer-friends.

Here are 5 tips to help you be more successful at in-person networking.

1. Determine Your Overall Networking Mission.

Before even exploring what’s out there, think about what you hope to gain from attending events/meeting new people/expanding your network. Are you seeking an agent or publisher? Media opportunities? Beta readers?

Whereas your “mission statement” for your writing career is about helping others—sharing information that will inform, educate, enlighten, or entertain—your networking mission is all about helping yourself—increasing your visibility, finding opportunity—so you are in a position to share your work with more people.

Your networking mission statement combines who you are with what you want and what you need to do/happen in order to get it.

2. Set Networking Goals.

Once you find a good in-person event to attend, whether it’s a writer's conference, workshop, or mixer, decide what is going to be a win for you. Is it meeting X number of people/agents/publishers? Is it connecting with podcast hosts who can interview you? Or finding a critique group in your genre, so you can continue to hone your craft.

Setting concrete, realistic goals for any networking situation gives you purpose. When you are just getting started, it’s okay to set the bar really low. Decide who you want to meet, who you need to meet, who would be nice to meet. These can be titles (editor, acquisitions, agent) or types of people (podcasters, speakers). And you can start by seeking one or two of each. Achieving simple goals gives you a boost of confidence, and will make your next networking experience even easier.

3. Prep Pre-Event.

Do a digital review to make sure your website—and your social media sites—are accurate and up-to-date. This includes your LinkedIn; at a minimum, make sure your profile photo looks like you, you add a background pic, and have an accurate headline. If you are a writer, who also has a day job, put a breadcrumb/teaser in that headline. For instance: “lover of cozy mysteries” or “ask me about my novel.”

When you meet new people, you will look them up. They will do the same for you. You want your online persona to reflect who you are in-person.

Also, have either business cards or a QR code on your phone that leads to a Linktr.ee (digital business card), so you can easily swap information and stay in touch with new people.

4. Be Memorable, Curious, and Not Salesy.

Do you have a signature color, prop (eyeglasses or a hat), or backstory that helps you stand out? Is there something particularly unique about you that makes everyone go, “Wow,” or, “That’s so cool.” At events, particularly mixers, you will likely meet a lot of new people. You want to make a good impression, so they remember you/your expertise/genre, etc.

Meet people. Ask questions. Test the vibe. And get to know them, so you can decide if you want to make them part of your tribe. A networking conversation is simply a conversation: and, unless it’s a pitch event, you are not selling anything.

The goal is to get to know others, be helpful, and find ways to be memorable … and include a casual call to action (“let’s connect on LinkedIn so I can let you know the next time I find a good author event,” “would love to have you on my podcast,” “would love to share my knowledge on your podcast”), so you have a reason to stay in touch.

5. Follow up and Follow Through.

At any author event, you will likely meet three types: instant BFFS, people who seem nice that you want to get to know better, and those you can’t quite get but seem okay. Unless someone is a red flag/energy vampire, connect with all of them. Follow their social media, send a connection request on LinkedIn, and for those you have that instant rapport with, make plans for a follow-up phone call, coffee, or Zoom.

Set a follow-up schedule, so you do all of the things. After the event, set a next day appointment with yourself to do the social-media following and connecting. Bonus points for interacting with them on social media as a way to stay top of mind. Set a next week appointment to jot an email to those on your A list and a next month appointment to follow up with everyone else.

If someone doesn’t reply right away, that’s fine. Everyone is busy. Make a note to circle back to those you deem most important either a few months down the line or when you have good info—a link, article, or event—to share.

Final Thoughts

Think of networking as what it is: relationship development. It’s an opportunity to meet a bunch of new people in a short period of time. Then, decide who you want to get to know better.

You may get new readers and followers, you may make an awesome publishing connection, you may make a new friend.