On Preparing for My Sophomore Novel Release After the Excitement of My Debut

It’s quite incredible, how different my experience has been between my debut and my sophomore novel from start to finish. For example, my debut took me a year to write, my sophomore took four. My debut took two years to find a publisher; my sophomore sold with three chapters and a synopsis. My debut was picked to be an Amazon First Reads, my sophomore was not, although I don’t think it’s a reflection on my work—I have heard through the grapevine that Amazon rarely picks the same author two years in a row.

Regardless, Amazon First Reads gave my debut a huge boost of visibility, which was wonderful, but also nerve wracking. And even though I won’t have that extra push this time around, even though I would dearly welcome it, I am feeling more confident and composed and satisfied than I did back then.

Some of it comes down to making a conscious choice not to panic, but a lot of it is based on having more experience and a basic idea on what to expect. Before my debut, for example, I had never heard of Canva, let alone made ‘graphics’ or a ‘book trailer.’ I didn’t know the difference between marketing and publicity—I thought they were the same thing. I didn’t know that some authors don’t get a publicist, and that I was extremely lucky to have been assigned one (and a great one too—thanks Rachel from Over the River PR, whom I am loving working with again).

For my debut, I was learning on the go, shooting at straws, hoping that something I did online would stick and make me a viral bestselling sensation. I was active on every platform—TikTok, Threads, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Substack, Pinterest, you name it.

There were some priceless outcomes from that, namely that I made some great connections with other authors and people in the industry. Some of these connections have become genuine friendships. The people I have formed these close bonds with have become mutual anchors of support and encouragement in this strange business.

However, all of these platforms take an extraordinary amount of time and effort. Their voracious algorithms need to be fed near daily, and this takes valuable creative energy that I need to protect in order to do what I’m supposed to do, mainly write.

Therefore, this time around, not only for my sanity, but also as a pitiful stand against tech billionaires, I decided that my sole focus would be on Instagram. I deleted every single other platform I had been on and immediately felt lighter and happier for it. I decided that I would be more conscious about what I posted, and that I would only post about once a week, which is what I could realistically manage in amongst my many other roles (mother, wife, housekeeper, clinical psychologist, author, friend—not in order of importance of course).

I then took time to think about my core message as an author, what I wanted to convey to readers, not only about the book, but about my reasons for writing it, and about myself. In vulgar terms, perhaps, I began to really consider my ‘author brand,’ even though I hate the corporate, capitalist connotations that go along with it. But at the end of the day, an author does have to take time to think why a reader should look at their book in a sea of millions, let alone read it.

Authors have to take the time to think about who their ideal reader is in the first place, if they want to stand any chance of finding them.

So, I thought, perhaps my ideal readers would be people who wanted a fresh, original take on an era that was already saturated (in this case, the Tudor era), readers who enjoyed reading about women who had been sidelined from history, who enjoyed well-researched novels. Readers who loved Mexican and pre-Hispanic culture, who were appalled about what was going on in the world right now. Readers who were conscious about the impact and resurgence of colonialism today, who were aware that reading and writing was a political choice.

And when it came down to it, the message I wanted these ideal readers to know was really quite simple after all—I had already written it in the acknowledgments section of my novel:

‘And finally, gracias… to one of the greatest loves of my life – to Mexico – and our good, courageous, resilient, hardworking, honorable, talented people across the globe. I wrote this story with you and for you, and I hope it makes you proud. I hope it brings you strength in these times when we are once again being vilified and scapegoated and mistreated. I hope it reminds you that we are seeds.’

This is why I wanted to focus my energy on not just trying to ‘sell’ my book this time around but also doing something that would uplift the Latinx and immigrant and Indigenous community as well. It culminated in me commissioning a beautiful piece of character art from Mexican American artist, Tekpatl, and offering it as an exclusive incentive for readers who pre-ordered from specific Latinx and Indigenous-owned bookshops who agreed to be a part of my campaign.

And I think this, most of all, has brought me the most peace in the entire process, not only taking, but spreading the bounty, giving back. Regardless of the crude outcome, how many sales the book makes, I feel content with myself. Because at the end of the day, community, friendships, family, and connection is what matters most of all.

It’s what makes us human.

Check out Sofia Robleda's The Other Moctezuma Girls here: