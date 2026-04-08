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2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 8

Write a poem a day with poets from around the world for the 2026 April PAD Challenge. For today’s prompt, write a paranoid poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Today, I feel is a good time for my regular note about these prompts, which I create before the month begins. So none of these are in relation to any events that have happened this month. Any connections anyone would like to make are purely coincidental. That said...

For today's prompt, write a paranoid poem. Your poem could be about your own paranoia or that of another. That includes looking at different conspiracy theories and/or potential plots. And yes, this might also be a good opportunity to remind people to poem nicely.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

Click to continue.

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Here’s my attempt at a Paranoid Poem:

“Till Eight,” by Robert Lee Brewer

We'll wait till eight and hope the best,
because there's nothing else to do.
Maybe this drill is just a test;
we'll wait till eight and hope the best,
saying our prayers like all the rest
who hope but also have no clue.
We'll wait till eight and hope the best,
because there's nothing else to do.

(For today's poem, I used the triolet, which is an eight-line poetic form.)

2026 April PAD Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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