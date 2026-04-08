2026 April PAD Challenge: Day 8

Today, I feel is a good time for my regular note about these prompts, which I create before the month begins. So none of these are in relation to any events that have happened this month. Any connections anyone would like to make are purely coincidental. That said...

For today's prompt, write a paranoid poem. Your poem could be about your own paranoia or that of another. That includes looking at different conspiracy theories and/or potential plots. And yes, this might also be a good opportunity to remind people to poem nicely.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Play with poetic forms!

Poetic forms are fun poetic games, and this digital guide collects more than 100 poetic forms, including more established poetic forms (like sestinas and sonnets) and newer invented forms (like golden shovels and fibs).

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Here’s my attempt at a Paranoid Poem:

“Till Eight,” by Robert Lee Brewer



We'll wait till eight and hope the best,

because there's nothing else to do.

Maybe this drill is just a test;

we'll wait till eight and hope the best,

saying our prayers like all the rest

who hope but also have no clue.

We'll wait till eight and hope the best,

because there's nothing else to do.