Writer’s Digest Best Writing Community Websites 2025
Here are the top writing community websites as identified in the 27th Annual 101 Best Websites from the May/June 2025 issue of Writer’s Digest.
A * means this is the website’s first appearance on the WD list. All listings within each category are alphabetically arranged.
1. Archive of Our Own
This nonprofit is a platform that “offers a noncommercial and nonprofit central hosting place for fanworks using open-source archiving software.” This means that writers in various fandoms—from “Supernatural” to Star Wars to anime shows and beyond—gather to share work based on the characters and worlds that they know and love. It’s a great place to practice writing, with people giving feedback on every post and allowing writers to play freely.
2. Association of Writers & Writing Programs
AWP’s mission is to amplify “the voices of writers and the academic programs and organizations that serve them while championing diversity and excellence in creative writing.” Their free services include a podcast, YouTube channel, directories of writing and mentorship programs, and newsletter. Paid members receive access to their open calls for submissions, job board, discounts for personal advertising, teaching tools, and more. Don’t forget to check out their yearly writing conference.
3. Community of Literary Magazines and Presses
The CLMP aims to “communicate the art of literary publishing to readers, writers, booksellers, librarians, educators, funders and other literary stakeholders, and work to bring all of these communities together” by way of roundtables, 1-1 consultations, book/magazine fairs, awards, job postings, internships, and much more.
4. Gutsy Great Novelist
This online community is great for writers who need community to motivate them—and isn’t that all of us? This free online community boasts more than 2,400 members, as well as free master classes on topics like dialogue, self-editing, and writing a great first chapter. They host two competitions a year, one for outstanding first chapters and one for stellar first pages. Don’t neglect their yearly writing retreats for in-person connection.
5. Kweli Journal
While the name indicates this is a literary magazine (an online journal to be accurate), Kweli Journal is actually much more than that. It’s an online community devoted to “nurtur[ing] emerging writers of color and creat[ing] opportunities for their voices to be recognized and valued” through online programs, in-person conferences, and mentorships.
6. London Writers’ Salon
If you work better knowing other people are working alongside you, the London Writers’ Salon might be the online community you need. Founded in London, this organization hosts online writing hours multiple times a day for writers around the world, writing sprints, and in-person and online events with authors, agents, and writing instructors. Memberships are available in a variety of price ranges.
7. Writing in the Dark*
Hosted by Jeannine Ouellette, Writing in the Dark is an online community for writers who want to slow down and embrace “doing language in a way that goes beyond self-expression or conveying information. It means writing creatively in order to discover more truth and beauty in the world and in your life.” Each day of the week features a different type of post from guest-written essays/stories to writing exercises, community conversation threads, and more.