Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 771

Quick note for anyone who's interested, I've recently started sharing Get Started Right Writing Tasks on Monday mornings that are applicable for writers of all genres. If you're interested, check out the first one from last week here, and the second one from this week here.

For this week's prompt, write a confusion poem. This poem could be about your own confusion, sure, but maybe the confusion of others. Confused? Well, you're in a pretty good spot then. And if you're not confused, then you probably have some possible ideas for this one. So that's not a bad place either.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Confusion Poem: