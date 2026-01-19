Get Started Right Writing Task: 001
Get each week started on the right foot with Get Started Right Writing Tasks. For this week’s task, share your writing dream.
Welcome to the first ever Get Started Right Writing Task. This is inspired by the Get Started Right Writing Challenges I've done a few times now to get the year started off on the right foot. Recently, I started thinking it might be nice to bring that same attitude to the beginning of each week. Worth a try anyway.
For this first ever Get Started Right Writing Task, share what your writing dream is. This isn't a list of goals and/or awards and/or whatevers, unless that's what your actual dream is (no worries if it is). For myself, I often have this very abstract idea of what my writing dream is, but I'm not sure I've ever just sat down and defined it, which means I might not even recognize it when I'm living it. So let's take a moment to consider our writing dreams.
Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.
*****
Writer's Digest University is pleased to present an exclusive virtual conference for novel writers! On January 30-February 1, our Novel Writing Virtual Conference will provide expert insights from SEVEN award-winning and best-selling authors on the finer points of how to write a novel.
*****
Here's my writing dream:
I'm glad I took the time to do this, because I had several loosely connected ideas that really wouldn't work together. Like I thought maybe I'd like to own a used bookstore and spend time reading and writing, but then, I'm not sure owning a business would line up with all the other things in my writing dream. No, that is no longer part of my writing dream, though I love and deeply appreciate all bookstores and bookstore owners.
My writing dream starts with where I live. It should be somewhere within walking distance of a park with park benches as well as easy access to both a bookstore and library (and maybe a coffee shop and diner, which sounds a lot like Stars Hollow from the Gilmore Girls, but, yeah, I guess it does). So that's the setting of my writing dream.
As far as my daily routine, I want to be able to wake up, go for a walk (either to the park or around the little town or urban area in which I live), and then, start writing. Maybe take a break to read and/or go for another walk before writing some more. In the evenings, I might go for yet one more final walk and/or get together with some other writers to discuss our projects, the world, and maybe play a game of Scrabble.
Rinse. Repeat. Write.