Get Started Right Writing Task: 001

Welcome to the first ever Get Started Right Writing Task. This is inspired by the Get Started Right Writing Challenges I've done a few times now to get the year started off on the right foot. Recently, I started thinking it might be nice to bring that same attitude to the beginning of each week. Worth a try anyway.

For this first ever Get Started Right Writing Task, share what your writing dream is. This isn't a list of goals and/or awards and/or whatevers, unless that's what your actual dream is (no worries if it is). For myself, I often have this very abstract idea of what my writing dream is, but I'm not sure I've ever just sat down and defined it, which means I might not even recognize it when I'm living it. So let's take a moment to consider our writing dreams.

