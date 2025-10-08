ScriptEventsCompetitionsArchiveSubscribeShop
Online Writing Workshops
Sept/Oct Cover Reveal
writer's digest membership logo 2:3
Online Membership
Write Better FictionWrite Better NonfictionWrite Better PoetryGet PublishedBe InspiredWD CompetitionsResources

Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 759

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a large poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Before we get into this week's prompt, I just wanted to make sure everyone saw the announcement for the 18th annual November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge, which will begin on November 1. Click here to learn more.

For this week's prompt, write a large poem. A few weeks ago, I tasked poets with writing a small poem. So this prompt takes it back the other way. Think big, gigantic, large. The poem could still be as concise as a haiku, but maybe it features a giant sequoia tree...or an XL t-shirt. Or maybe the poem itself runs on for 50+ lines

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

Click to continue.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Large Poem:

“One Poem in a Large City,” by Robert Lee Brewer

A few pieces of paper ripped from a yellow legal pad
and folded over several times hold the random lines
I scrawl as I prowl sidewalks littered with people sleeping
on benches or tucked up against the sides of buildings
as if they're lifelike statues and I notice but try not to notice
because what can I do when I'm surrounded by so many
discarded poets filled with stories and pain and hopes
dashed and anyway I want to write about the lights
and sounds and smells of the city as if there could be
one poem to capture a million lonely poems tonight.

wednesday poetry prompts
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyActive Interest MediaScriptMag.comDigital Editions2nd Draft CritiquesWebinarsTutorialsWD UniversityWriter's Digest ShopNovel Writing ConferenceWriter's Digest Annual ConferenceCompetitionsGive a Gift SubscriptionMedia KitBack IssuesCurrent IssueCustomer ServiceRenew a subscriptionSubscribeAdvertise With UsWrite For UsMeet UsSite MapAI PolicyCode of Conduct
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;