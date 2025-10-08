Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 759

Before we get into this week's prompt, I just wanted to make sure everyone saw the announcement for the 18th annual November Poem-A-Day Chapbook Challenge, which will begin on November 1. Click here to learn more.

For this week's prompt, write a large poem. A few weeks ago, I tasked poets with writing a small poem. So this prompt takes it back the other way. Think big, gigantic, large. The poem could still be as concise as a haiku, but maybe it features a giant sequoia tree...or an XL t-shirt. Or maybe the poem itself runs on for 50+ lines

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Large Poem: