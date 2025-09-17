Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 756

For this week's prompt, write a small poem. Your poem could be about a small person, place, or thing, of course, but I'm actually thinking of writing a small poem (as in 10 lines or fewer). But if you feel compelled to write a BIG POEM about something small, well, I won't get in your way.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval (though I check from time to time for those that do).

*****

Write a poem every single day of the year with Robert Lee Brewer's Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming. After sharing more than a thousand prompts and prompting thousands of poems for more than a decade, Brewer picked 365 of his favorite poetry prompts here.

*****

Here’s my attempt at a Small Poem: