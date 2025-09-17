ScriptEventsCompetitionsFree DownloadsSubscribeShop
Wednesday Poetry Prompts: 756

Every Wednesday, poets from around the world can find a Wednesday Poetry Prompt at Writer’s Digest. This week, write a small poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For this week's prompt, write a small poem. Your poem could be about a small person, place, or thing, of course, but I'm actually thinking of writing a small poem (as in 10 lines or fewer). But if you feel compelled to write a BIG POEM about something small, well, I won't get in your way.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Here’s my attempt at a Small Poem:

“10 Suburban Poems in One Subdivision,” by Robert Lee Brewer

Three deer dart across the road, one with three legs. Two
neighbors shout warnings at each other. Lawn services
operate downwind of the cable company and plumbing
services. Every other vehicle drives through the four-way
stop without slowing. A septic system needs repaired. Coyotes
howl and yip in the distance. The county leaves a notice
to cut grass or be fined. A great horned owl shouts warnings
until it doesn't. Fireflies have disappeared like the children
who rode their bikes into the sunset. One deer stares
down a car in the middle of the road at midnight.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents.

